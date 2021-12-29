ind vs sa mohammed shami gets emotional credit gives father for his success after completing 200 wickets achieve milestone record

Mohammed Shami created history on the third day of the Centurion Test i.e. 28 December 2021. He became the Indian bowler to take 200 Test wickets in the fewest balls. He broke the record of Ravichandran Ashwin in this matter. Shami bowled 9896 balls to take 200 wickets. Ashwin took his 200th Test wicket off the 10248th ball.

After creating history, he celebrated while looking up at the sky. Later in an interview given to BCCI TV, he became emotional remembering his father. He dedicated the achievement of taking 200 wickets to the late father. Shami said, ‘Whatever I am today is because of my father. I belong to an area which does not have much cricket facilities even today.

He said, ‘Taking five wickets is a special thing. It requires hard work. My father used to cycle 30 kilometers to take me to the academy. I still remember his sacrifice. Shami told Team India’s bowling coach Paras Mahambre, ‘The last time he took 4 wickets in Centurion, one wicket was left. This time it was an attempt that even 5 will be done and 200 wickets will also be taken.

Shami said, ‘I feel proud to be in the 200 club. The happiness of the achievement achieved by playing sports for the country is different. Shami said, ‘Hopefully I can perform well in the coming matches as well.’

Paras Mahambre asked Shami, ‘While taking the 200th wicket, you had a completely different celebration, never seen you like this before, what was going on in your mind at that time.’ To this Shami said, ‘It was especially for the father. He is no more. The credit for my success goes to him. Shami looked very emotional while saying this. Click on the link below to watch the full video

Mohammed Shami is the third fastest Indian fast bowler to reach 200 Test wickets. Next to him are Kapil Dev and Javagal Srinath. Shami played 55 Test matches to reach this figure.

Kapil Dev had achieved this feat in 50 and Javagal Srinath in 54 Test matches. Shami is the 5th Indian fast bowler to take 200 Test wickets. Before him, only Kapil Dev (434), Zaheer Khan (311), Ishant Sharma (311), Javagal Srinath (236) has achieved this feat.

Born in a farmer’s house in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, Shami was fond of playing cricket since childhood. When his father saw his son bowling fast, he was convinced of the son. When Shami was 15 years old, his father sent him to Moradabad Cricket Academy for training. Coach Badruddin Siddiqui was also stunned by Shami’s flamboyant deliveries. He took Shami to the UP Under-19 cricket team trials. Shami was not selected. After this Badruddin advised him to go to Kolkata.

Shami started playing with Dalhousie Club of Kolkata. There the former Bengal Cricket Association office-bearer saw him bowling. Shami was sent to Mohun Bagan club where Sourav Ganguly watched his bowling. Ganguly recognized Shami’s talent. He asked the selectors to keep a special eye on Shami. After that Shami never looked back.