IND vs SA: Poor Record of Indian Team at Newlands Cape Town In Last 29 Years Cheteshwar Pujara Virat Kohli Also Faced Problems in Past

IND vs SA: Poor Record of Indian Team at Newlands Cape (*29*) In Last 29 Years Cheteshwar Pujara Virat Kohli Also Faced Problems in Past

The Indian cricket staff has not received a single take a look at match at Newlands, Cape (*29*) for the final 29 years. The present sequence is tied at 1-1. If India has to finish the 30-year wait, it will likely be essential to reverse the historical past of Cape (*29*).

When did Team India lose the Take a look at match in Cape (*29*)?

The Indian staff will play the final Take a look at match of the three-match sequence towards South Africa at Newlands, Cape (*29*) from January 11. Team India’s report on this floor could be very embarrassing. The sequence is tied at 1-1 and after a historic win at Centurion, the staff is getting back from a Take a look at match loss to Johannesburg.

The Indian staff has by no means received a Take a look at sequence in South Africa for 30 years. On the similar time, for 29 years, Team India is ready for the primary Take a look at victory in Cape (*29*) as effectively. India performed a Take a look at match for the primary time in 1993 at this floor. Since then, India has performed a complete of 5 Take a look at matches right here, out of which 2 have been drawn and three have been misplaced.

The final time in 2018 at this floor, Team India needed to face defeat by 72 runs at this floor below the management of Virat Kohli. Other than this, they needed to face defeat by 282 runs in 1997 and by 5 wickets in 2011. On the similar time, in 1993 and 2011, India has drawn Take a look at matches right here.

This would be the sixth time in the present sequence that the Indian staff will land on this floor. This time India has a golden alternative to win the Take a look at sequence in South Africa and register the primary Take a look at victory in Cape (*29*). Nonetheless, the spirits of the hosts may even be excessive, which is coming after defeating the all the time invincible staff India in Johannesburg.

Alarm bells for Pujara and Kohli!

Truly Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli have very poor statistics on this floor. Even Ravichandran Ashwin has scored extra runs than these two star gamers on this floor. Virat Kohli has performed just one Take a look at at this floor, in which he has been in a position to rating solely 33 runs in two innings. However, Pujara’s report is even worse.

Pujara has performed two Take a look at matches at this floor, in which he has been in a position to rating solely 32 runs in 4 innings. On the similar time, Ashwin has scored a complete of 49 runs in each the innings of a Take a look at in Newlands greater than these two gamers. Other than this, solely Sachin Tendulkar has been the one participant for India who has scored 489 runs in 4 Take a look at matches at this floor.

Until date no Indian participant has touched the five hundred mark on this floor. Other than Sachin, all different batsmen have been under 200. Sourav Ganguly scored 165 runs in 2 take a look at matches, Gautam Gambhir scored 157 runs in 1 take a look at, Rahul Dravid scored 126 runs in 3 take a look at and Mohammad Azharuddin scored 124 runs in 2 take a look at matches at this floor.