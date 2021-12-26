IND vs SA Quinton de Kock Dropped Mayank Agarwal Catch Indian Batsman hits fifty KL Rahul 100 runs Partnership Watch Video

In the first test match against South Africa, Mayank Agarwal batted relatively faster than KL Rahul. He scored 26 runs in 42 balls. Till then, only 16 runs were added to Rahul’s account in the same number of balls.

Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul gave India a strong start in the first innings of the first Test of the 3-match series against South Africa. Mayank and Rahul completed a century partnership for the first wicket in 34.3 overs. Mayank Agarwal was lbw off Lungi Ngidi’s personal score of 60 runs.

South African wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock also contributed to the century partnership between Mayank and Rahul. Actually, when Mayank was playing on 36 runs, he missed an easy catch from the decock behind the wicket. After this Mayank Agarwal did not give any chance.

In the first Test, Mayank batted relatively faster than KL Rahul. He scored 26 runs in 42 balls. Till then, only 16 runs were added to Rahul’s account in the same number of balls. After this, Mayank could only score 2 runs in the next 8 balls. Then he hit two consecutive fours in the second and third balls of the 18th over. With this, the half-century of the Indian cricket team was also completed.

However, on the very next ball, Mayank was given life by De Kock. De Kock dropped his catch on the fourth ball of Marco Janssen. It was a good length ball from Marco. She was seen going outside after falling on the off-stump. The ball also had extra bounce.

The ball took the outer edge of Mayank’s bat. De Kock tried to catch the ball by diving to the right. The ball also came in his gloves, but it splintered away. During this, the player standing at first slip also tried to take the catch, but he also failed.

Till the time of writing the news, India had scored 117 for 2 wickets in 40.3 overs. KL Rahul was unbeaten on 47. Cheteshwar Pujara returned to the pavilion without opening the account. He was caught by Ngidi at the hands of Pietersen.

Mayank Agarwal took advantage of this life and completed his half-century after lunch. He completed his fifty in 89 balls. This is Mayank’s sixth fifty in Test cricket. This is Mayank’s 17th Test match. Earlier, in 16 Test matches, Mayank had scored 1294 runs at an average of 47.92. It also includes his 4 centuries.