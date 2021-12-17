IND vs SA Rohit Sharma absence Shreyas Iyer take big responsibility Sourav Ganguly says his real test in South Africa

Sourav Ganguly said that he was extremely happy to see Iyer performing well in his first Test. However, the real test of a batsman, in conditions like South Africa and England, is pace and bounce.

Shreyas Iyer made his Test debut in the first match of the series against New Zealand last month. He scored a brilliant century in his first innings. He played an important innings of 65 runs in the second innings.

He became the first Indian to score a century and a half-century in a debut test. Now, as the Indian team gears up for the South Africa Test series, Shreyas Iyer will be hoping to continue his form and make an impact in the South African conditions.

Sharing his opinion on Shreyas Iyer’s prospects in the upcoming series, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly said that the Indian middle-order batsmen will have a real Test in South Africa.

Ganguly backed Shreyas Iyer’s ‘Stand and Deliver’ while talking to Boria Majumdar on ‘Backstage with Boria’. Ganguly said Iyer’s consistency in the domestic circuit was proof that he was no ordinary player.

He said, ‘I think he has averaged 50 in first-class cricket for a long time. I have seen his first class average. He has scored runs at an average of 52 for 10 years. No ordinary player can do this. So in some situation you need opportunity to showcase your talent at international level.

In the absence of injured Rohit Sharma for the Test, Iyer will have a crucial role to play in the South Africa series starting December 26. India has not yet won a Test series in South Africa. This is a good opportunity for Virat Kohli & Co to make some history and continue their good run in overseas conditions.

In 2021, India registered an impressive Test series win against Australia at home, despite the absence of senior players like Kohli and Rohit. After that the team went to England. There he took a decisive lead against the hosts before the last match of the five-Test series was postponed due to the COVID-19 threat.