IND vs SA Rohit Sharma named as India new ODI captain replacing Virat Kohli Ajinkya Rahane stripped of vice-captaincy Team India announced for South Africa tour

BCCI has announced the squad for the Test series against South Africa. The team is led by Virat Kohli, while the vice-captaincy of Ajinkya Rahane has been snatched away. Rohit Sharma has been made the vice-captain of the team in his place.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the squad for the Test series against South Africa. The team is led by Virat Kohli, while the vice-captaincy of Ajinkya Rahane has been snatched away. Rohit Sharma has been made the vice-captain of the team in his place. At the same time, Rohit Sharma has now been made the captain of the ODI team along with T20.

However, Ajinkya Rahane remains in the Test squad. Cheteshwar Pujara is also in the team. Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel have been ruled out due to injuries. Rishabh Pant, Shardul Thakur, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Hanuma Vihari have returned. Suryakumar Yadav and KS Bharat have been shown the way out.

TheThe squads selected for the South Africa tour are as follows: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (Vice-Captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (WK), Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Siraj. Standby Player: Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Arjan Nagwaswala.

Rohit Sharma has already taken over the command of Team India in One Day Internationals. He was given the command of the team for the first time on 10 December 2017. Under his leadership, Team India has played 10 One Day International matches so far.

Out of this, Team India has won 8, while 2 have lost. His success rate as captain in One Day Internationals is 80%. In terms of success rate, he is at number three in the world in this format.

Talking about T20 International, Rohit was given the command of Team India for the first time on 20 December 2017. Since then, he has led Team India in 22 T20 Internationals.

Out of these, Team India won 18 matches, while lost in 4. His success rate as captain in T20 Internationals is 81.82%. In terms of success rate, he is at number one in the world in this format.

Let us tell you that the Test series between India and South Africa will start from 26 December. The Test series will be part of the new season of the ICC World Test Championship. The Test series will be followed by a series of three One Day Internationals. The first two ODIs will be played at Paarl on January 19 and 21 and the third at Newlands on January 23.