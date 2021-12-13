IND vs SA Rohit Sharma ruled out of Test series against South Africa suffers hand injury during practice

Rohit Sharma was practicing at Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex for the past one week. It is still unclear whether he will be available for the three-match ODI series for which he was named captain.

Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the three-Test series against South Africa due to injury. Priyank Panchal, who led India A during the recently concluded three-match series, has replaced the opener. There was no immediate decision on who would be the vice-captain.

It is learned that Rohit suffered a hand injury during the practice session. He had been practicing at Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex for the past one week. It is still unclear whether he will be available for the three-match ODI series for which he was named captain. However, Cricbuzz has confirmed that the nature of the injury is very serious.

However, the news of Rohit Sharma being ruled out of the Test series against South Africa has not been confirmed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) yet. It is believed that he can make an announcement in this regard soon.

It has been said in the news of Cricbuzz that Rohit Sharma will not take part of Team India in the Test series. Rohit was left out of the recently concluded two-Test series against New Zealand as part of workload management.

The Test series between India and South Africa is to be held from 26 December. Team India is going to leave for South Africa on 16 December. Rohit did not check-in to the hotel in Mumbai where the members of the team going to South Africa are in quarantine.

The news said that the BCCI has relaxed the bio-security protocol for those who have to travel with their families and who are living in Mumbai. He has been advised home quarantine. That’s why even Virat Kohli hasn’t checked in at the hotel.

Gujarat opener Priyank Panchal had scored 120 runs in three innings for India A at an average of 40. His highest score was 96 runs. Priyank Panchal has played in 100 first-class matches so far. In this he has scored 7011 runs at an average of 45.52.

He has 24 centuries in this. This is not Panchal’s first call to the Test team. Earlier, he was also part of the team in the four-Test series played at home against England.

Rohit was hit by the ball while practicing a throw down from team specialist Raghavendra alias Raghu, but the severity of his injury is yet to be ascertained, PTI reported. Quoting a source close to Rohit, PTI wrote, “He has a hand injury, but the medical team is looking into it.” Meanwhile, a BCCI official also told that Priyank Panchal has been called as a cover.

“Panchal has been asked to reach the team hotel in Mumbai on Wednesday night,” the official said. He is there as cover for Rohit. Also, this has been done because he had recently gone to South Africa. There he scored runs, he has been asked to join the team.

Now the team India for the test series against South Africa is as follows: Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur , Priyank Panchal and Mohammad Siraj.