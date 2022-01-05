IND vs SA Shardul Thakur creates history in Johannesburg 30 year old Indian pacer equaled 23 year old record R Ashwin Harbhajan Singh

Shardul Thakur also broke Ravichandran Ashwin’s record. Shardul’s 7 for 61 is the best spell by an Indian in an innings against South Africa.

On the second day of the second Test of the 3-match series against South Africa, i.e. on January 4, 2022, Shardul Thakur was alive. He bowled the best of his Test career. He became the first Indian and Asian bowler to take 7 wickets at the Wanderers ground in Johannesburg. Apart from this, he broke many more records and equaled many.

Shardul Thakur took 7 wickets for 61 runs against South Africa. The figure is the joint-best by a foreign player at Wanderers since South Africa’s return to international cricket in 1992. Before him, Matthew Hoggard of England took 7 wickets for the same number of runs in 2004/05.

Shardul Thakur has become the second foreign bowler to have the best bowling figure (highest wickets for most runs) in South Africa in the last 100 years. In this case, England’s Andrew Caddick is at number one. Andrew Caddick took 7 for 46 in Durban in December 1999. Accordingly, in the matter of taking wickets, Shardul equaled Caddick, but fell behind in the matter of giving fewer runs.

Shardul Thakur broke Harbhajan Singh’s 11-year-old record with 7 for 61. Harbhajan took 7/120 in Cape Town in 2010/11. Talking about Johannesburg, Anil Kumble took the most wickets at this ground before Shardul. He took 6 wickets for 53 runs in 1992/93.

Born on October 16, 1991, in Palghar town in the Konkan region of Maharashtra, Shardul Thakur broke the record of Ravichandran Ashwin as well. Shardul’s 7 for 61 is the best spell by an Indian in an innings against South Africa. Earlier this record was recorded in the name of Ashwin. Ashwin took 7 wickets for 66 runs in Nagpur in 2015/16.

After 4 years at Wanderers, an Indian bowler has taken 5 or more wickets. Shardul Thakur is the 6th Indian bowler to take 5 or more wickets at the Wanderers Stadium. Anil Kumble in 1992, Javagal Srinath in 1997, S Sreesanth in 2006, Jasprit Bumrah in 2018 and Mohammed Shami took 5 or more wickets at Wanderers in the same year.