IND vs SA South Africa Captain Dean Elgar scared Jasprit Bumrah preparing against India

Dean Elgar said about Bumrah, ‘It will be difficult for our team to face the full Indian attack. We have to be very careful against the bowling attack we are going to play against.

There is to be a 3-match Test series between India and South Africa from 26 December. The Boxing Day Test is to be played at Centurion’s Super Sports Park. Virat Kohli-led Indian team is sweating heavily in net practice in South Africa to do well against South Africa.

South Africa also does not want to leave any stone unturned in the Test series against India. However, their captain Dean Elgar is quite scared about the Indian cricket team’s star pacer Jasprit Bumrah. He even admitted this before the series started.

However, he hasn’t given up. He also discussed his strategy against Team India during the series. Dean Elgar believes that Team India’s performance in overseas conditions has improved a lot. Elgar has called Bumrah a threat to his team.

Elgar is hopeful that the weather will clear before the opening Test of the Test series and the pitch will be of great help to the fast bowlers. Let us tell you that South Africa suffered a major setback before the opening match of the series when their leading bowler Enrique Nortje was ruled out due to injury. In his absence, Kagiso Rabada will lead the bowling attack along with Duane Oliver.

This is certainly the toughest time for South African cricket since the national team’s entry into international cricket in 1991. The Omicron variant of Corona has paralyzed his cricket. Cricket South Africa (CSA) had to cancel the domestic T20 Mzansi Super League for the second year in a row.

Despite Omicron, CSA somehow managed to convince BCCI not to cancel the India tour. The series will now be played in an empty stadium. It was so low that now he has to face another controversy. This is linked to allegations of racial bias against some of its former legendary players. South African cricket has faced administrative crisis in the last 24 months.

Its impact is so great that Elgar does not remember who is currently running the country’s cricket. Last month, the Social Justice and Nation Building Commission (SJN) in its report accused former South Africa captain and current director of CSA Graeme Smith, current head coach Mark Boucher and former batsman AB de Villiers for racially ‘biased’ conduct against players. ‘ was alleged to have been involved.

SJN also accused CSA of discriminating against players on the basis of race. However, Elgar believes the team is not much affected by this. Elgar said, ‘No, it’s not hard enough for us. As a player, in the last one and a half years, we have got used to hearing bad news.

“We try to reconcile them,” he said. Of course making headlines like this is not the ideal situation. We just want to focus on our cricket. We want to focus on playing a tough series against India. It is great to see him back in South Africa.

Left-handed batsman Elgar said, ‘For us it is all about focusing on cricket. Next few days focus on preparation, hone your cricketing skills. However, dealing with volatility in CSA administration is not easy. There are so many administrators that we don’t even know who is doing the responsibility right now. Hopefully soon there will be more stability in CSA.

Elgar said he was sorry that the coach and team management were not getting enough support. He said, ‘I think from the player’s point of view, we support our coach. We need to give them a lot of love. I think sometimes they work so hard…. This is the biggest thing (which goes unnoticed), because I know what they do behind the scenes.