IND vs SA Sunil Gavaskar Prediction Team India create history in South Africa Says India will clean sweep win in Test series

Sunil Gavaskar also mentioned the biggest achievement of the former head coach of Team India, Ravi Shastri. He recalled India’s tour of Australia in 2020-21, highlighting the biggest achievement of Shastri’s coaching.

Sunil Gavaskar, the former captain and commentator of the Indian cricket team, has predicted about the India and South Africa Test series. If Gavaskar’s prediction turns out to be true, then Team India will be successful in creating history this time on South African soil.

Gavaskar says that Team India will do a clean sweep in the Test series. According to ESPNcricinfo, Gavaskar said on SuperSport channel, “Given the way Team India has been performing and playing cricket for the last 6-8 months, the result of the series will be 3-0 in their favour.” There is no doubt that Team India is facing the weakest team South Africa has ever faced.

Supersport is the official broadcaster of Cricket South Africa. Sunil Gavaskar is the only Indian on his commentary panel. Five South Africans are included in the list of commentary panels. These include Robin Peterson, Vernon Philander, Shaun Pollock, Makhaya Ntini and Hashim Amla.

Apart from this, Sunil Gavaskar, in a conversation with Star Sports, mentioned about the biggest achievement of former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri’s coaching tenure. Gavaskar recalled India’s tour of Australia in 2020-21, highlighting the biggest achievement of Shastri’s coaching.

Team India was bundled out for only 36 runs in the Pink Ball Test match played in Adelaide in Australia tour. However, after that Team India made a great comeback and took possession of the series. Gavaskar said, ‘The way Shastri inspired the players, it was wonderful.’

He said, ‘The way the Indian team came back after being all out on the score of 36 runs, it must be discussed. When this happens the team loses faith in itself. The team gets very disappointed. She accepts defeat.

“There, Ravi Shastri played his part, because from what I’ve read he said, ‘Wear these 36 runs as a badge’,” Gavaskar said. Gavaskar also said, ‘After this, Ajinkya Rahane did a great captaincy.’

Gavaskar said, ‘All the players of the team also contributed their own. Many of our key players were not available, but whoever was in that team, they all did a great job. This shows how much influence the former coach had on the young players.