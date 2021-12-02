IND vs SA Tour Postpone Likely Due to New Covid-19 Strain Omicron BCCI Negotiating Continuously With Cricket South Africa Over Team India Series

India’s upcoming tour of South Africa may be postponed for at least a week in view of the increasing threat of new variant Omicron in the world. At the same time, the Cricket Board of India (BCCI) is constantly in touch with Cricket South Africa on this matter and is also discussing how to take this tour forward.

According to our colleague Indian Express, the BCCI is constantly in discussion with CSK to take this tour forward. In many countries including South Africa, reports of increasing cases of Omicron variant are continuously coming to the fore.

Let us tell you that India’s A team is currently playing a match in South Africa. The BCCI has not yet taken any action regarding the ongoing tour of the A team. Rather, discussions are being held to postpone the upcoming tour of the senior team. According to the schedule, the Indian team has to fly by charter plane on 9 December after the Mumbai Test against New Zealand.

This is the reason why the Indian contingent for the South Africa tour has not been announced yet. Although the meeting was to be held after the Kanpur Test, but due to the discussion of the new variant of Corona, this meeting has not been held yet.

The Indian Board is in constant touch with its South African counterpart. Discussions are going on continuously regarding this tour. The selection meeting will also not be held by the Board until clarification is received on the situations. India has to play a series of three Tests, three ODIs and four T20 matches in South Africa. This tour is scheduled from December 17 to January 26.

Complete schedule of this tour of India

test series

1st Test – Wanderers, Johannesburg – 17 to 21 December

2nd Test – SuperSport Park, Centurion – 26 to 30 December

3rd Test – Wanderers, Johannesburg – 3 to 7 January

ODI series

1st ODI – Boland Park, Paarl – 11 January

2nd ODI – Newlands, Cape Town – 14 January

3rd ODI – Newlands, Cape Town – January 16

T20 series

1st T20 – Newlands, Cape Town – January 19

2nd T20 – Newlands, Cape Town – 21 January

3rd T20 – Boland Park, Paarl – 23 January

4th T20 – Boland Park, Paarl – 26 January

It is worth noting that earlier on the tour of England, the Indian team did not play the last Test match after the Corona case came to light. Indian players expressed discomfort in playing the Manchester Test due to the Corona case being found inside the team and almost the entire support staff being quarantined. Due to this the match was postponed.