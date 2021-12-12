IND vs SA Venkatesh Iyer Set to Get Place in ODI Team Shikhar Dhawan Can Also Get Last Chance for South Africa Series BCCI Source Confirmed

India has to play a three-match ODI series on the upcoming tour of South Africa. On this tour, Venkatesh Iyer is considered to be fixed in the team in place of Hardik Pandya in the Indian team. On the other hand, Shikhar Dhawan can also be given a last chance.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan’s poor rhythm in the Vijay Hazare Trophy may be a cause for concern for the Indian selectors ahead of the upcoming tour of South Africa but youngsters Ruturaj Gaikwad and Venkatesh Iyer are almost certain to be picked in the squad.

The BCCI (Indian Cricket Board) has already appointed Rohit Sharma as the captain of the format for the three-match ODI series to be played in January but the squad is yet to be announced. It remains to be seen how many players the selectors pick in the team keeping in mind the bio-bubble and workload management for the 50-over competition.

Gaikwad and Iyer have so far scored three and two centuries respectively in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. Iyer has also picked up a few wickets during this period, which makes it clear that he is ready to leave Hardik Pandya behind as the team’s leading all-rounder for the time being.

On the other hand, in the presence of KL Rahul and Rohit, Iyer is difficult to find a place in the team as an opener. In such a situation, he will have to play the role of a finisher while batting at the fifth or sixth order.

He played such a role against Kerala by scoring 112 runs in 84 balls while batting at No.4 and then 71 off 49 balls while batting at No.5. Moving up the order, on Sunday, he scored 151 runs in 113 balls with the help of 10 sixes.

A BCCI source told PTI on condition of anonymity, “Venkatesh is definitely going to South Africa. He is bowling 9 or 10 overs every match and it is a good time to give him a chance as Hardik is unwell. ,

“The new team management did the right thing by advising him to bat in the middle order. If he doesn’t get injured, he will definitely be in the one-day squad for South Africa.”

Maharashtra captain Gaikwad has added to the trouble of the selectors by continuing his scintillating IPL rhythm in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Gaikwad played two T20 Internationals in Sri Lanka but did not get a chance in ODIs. He did not even find a place in the three-match T20 International against New Zealand as Rohit was batting at the top and Rahul and Ishan Kishan were his opening partners.

Dhawan will get last chance

In the current Vijay Hazare, Rituraj Gaikwad has scored 136 runs against Madhya Pradesh, 154 not out against Chhattisgarh and 124 against Kerala in consecutive matches, which will be difficult for the selectors to ignore. On the other hand, Dhawan has played innings of zero, 12, 14, 18 runs during this period.

The way coach Rahul Dravid has given opportunities to senior players like Ajinkya Rahane and Ishant Sharma for Test matches, it seems that Dhawan will also get another chance. “The last time India played a 50-over series, Dhawan was leading India and played a match-winning innings in Sri Lanka as well,” a BCCI source said.

He said, “He has the ability to get the rhythm and score runs. So Gaikwad should be in the team but I think the selectors can give one last chance to Dhawan.

Significantly, the Indian team has to play a three-match series against South Africa after three Test matches. Three Test matches will be played from 26 December to 15 January. After this, three ODIs will be played from January 19 to January 23.