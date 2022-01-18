IND vs SA Virat Kohli can break Sachin Tendulkar Sourav Ganguly Rahul Dravid records Shikhar Dhawan Yuzvendra Chahal

South Africa vs India Head 2 Head: The three match ODI collection between India and South Africa is to be held from 19 January 2022. This collection is particular in some ways for Group India particularly KL Rahul and Virat Kohli. KL Rahul will take over the command of Group India for the primary time on this collection.

On the identical time, Kohli can break the records of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid within the first match of the ODI collection. Other than Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal and Shikhar Dhawan may even have an opportunity to create historical past.

Virat Kohli wants 9 runs to break Sachin Tendulkar’s document. Kohli has to date scored 5057 runs for India in ODIs on overseas floor. Sachin Tendulkar is the Indian cricketer to attain the best ODI runs on overseas soil. He has 5065 runs to his title. If Virat makes 9 extra runs, he’ll break Sachin Tendulkar’s document.

Kohli (1287) wants 27 runs to overhaul Rahul Dravid (1309) and Sourav Ganguly (1313). Sachin Tendulkar is at primary by way of scoring essentially the most runs in opposition to South Africa in One Day Internationals.

Sachin Tendulkar has 2001 runs to his title. After him comes the variety of Ganguly and Dravid. Kohli is presently at quantity 4. If Kohli scores 27 runs within the first ODI, then he’ll attain the second quantity, leaving Ganguly and Dravid behind.

Shikhar Dhawan has to date scored 2488 One Day Worldwide runs overseas. If he scores 12 extra runs, he’ll turn into the tenth Indian to attain 2500 or extra runs in ODIs overseas. Not solely this, Dhawan (798) wants two runs to finish 800 runs in opposition to South Africa in ODIs.

Yuzvendra Chahal wants three wickets to finish 100 ODI wickets. Not solely this, Chahal (16) wants two wickets to overhaul Kuldeep Yadav (17) and turn into the best ODI wicket-taker for India in opposition to South Africa in South Africa. Other than this, Jasprit Bumrah is one recreation away from finishing 150 matches in all codecs. Rishabh Pant wants two fours to finish 50 fours in ODIs.

Speaking concerning the face to face of India and South Africa in ODIs, to date 84 ODIs have been performed between the 2 groups. Out of this, South Africa’s workforce has been profitable in profitable 46 occasions. On the identical time, 35 occasions he has to face defeat from Group India. Three matches yielded no end result.

Group India has performed 34 ODIs in opposition to him in South Africa to date. Out of this, she has been capable of win solely 10, whereas she has to face defeat in 22. Two matches yielded no end result.

India has performed 5 bilateral collection in opposition to South Africa in South Africa since 1992/93. Out of this, they’ve received just one collection and misplaced 4. Within the yr 2018, India defeated South Africa within the ODI collection for the primary time. Then he received the 6-match ODI collection 5-1.