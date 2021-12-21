IND vs SA Virat Kohli chance to break Rahul Dravid record overtake Joe Root 1st Indian Test captain 60 percent plus success rate

Virat Kohli has played 5 Test matches in South Africa so far. In this he has scored 558 runs at an average of 57.94. He is the fourth highest run-scorer among Indians in Test matches in South Africa.

The Indian cricket team has reached South Africa for the test series. Team India has to play a series of 3 test matches against South Africa. The first Test of the series is scheduled to be played from December 26 to December 30 at Centurion’s SuperSport Park.

The Test team is headed by Virat Kohli. On this tour where Kohli can become the first Test captain for India with a success rate of 60% or more. At the same time, he will also have a chance to break Rahul Dravid’s record. The special thing is that Dravid is the current head coach of Team India.

Virat Kohli has played 5 Test matches in South Africa so far. In this he has scored 558 runs at an average of 57.94. He is the fourth highest run-scorer among Indians in Test matches in South Africa.

In this case, Sachin Tendulkar is at number one, Rahul Dravid is second and VVS Laxman is at number three. Tendulkar has scored 1161 runs in 15 Test matches at an average of 46.44 in South Africa. Dravid has scored 624 runs in 11 test matches at an average of 29.71. Laxman has scored 566 runs in 10 test matches at an average of 40.42.

In such a situation, if Kohli makes 67 more runs during the series, then he will go ahead of both Dravid and Laxman. However, breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record seems impossible. Kohli is 603 runs behind Sachin.

If Kohli manages to score 604 runs in three Test matches, then he can become the highest Test run-scorer in South Africa. Virat Kohli has played 3 Test matches so far in South Africa as a captain.

In this he has scored 286 runs at an average of 47.66. Kohli is at number 13 in terms of scoring the most Test runs in South Africa as a captain. Next to him is England captain Joe Root. Root has scored 317 runs in 4 test matches at an average of 45.28.

Meaning, as soon as he scores 32 runs in the Test series, Kohli will leave Root behind. Virat Kohli has led Team India in 66 Test matches so far. In this they have won 39 matches, while they have lost 16, 11 matches have been drawn. His success rate as captain is 59.09 percent.

If he wins all three Tests against South Africa and achieves the feat of winning the series for the first time, his success rate will be over 60 per cent. He will become the first Test captain of India (under whose leadership Team India has played at least 10 Test matches) with 60% success rate.