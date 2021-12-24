IND vs SA: Wasim Jaffer Strong Suggestion To Team India For Including Extra Batsman Playing 11 Combination Test Record in South Africa

In South Africa, India has played 20 Test matches overall, out of which 50 percent of the matches i.e. 10 matches have been lost to Team India. At the same time, in only 15 percent of the matches, ie in three matches, India has won and 7 matches have been drawn.

India will play a three-match Test series against the hosts in South Africa from December 26. Before this, if we look at the record, then India’s record here is not good at all. India has not won a Test series here even once, apart from this, since 2018, India has been able to score more than 250 runs only once in 6 innings of three matches.

Referring to this record of India, former Test batsman of Team India Wasim Jaffer has given strong advice to the team. He has shown this team’s record by posting on Twitter and Ku and has also given advice on team combinations.

Jaffer wrote in his post that, ‘India needs to play an extra batsman in South Africa. Here the team has scored more than 250 runs only once out of 6 innings of three matches after 2018. While the bowlers took 20 wickets in 3 matches, the team still lost. In such a situation, you should come out with a combination of 7-4.

He wrote that, ‘In South Africa you need an extra batsman. I’d go with 7-4. Bumrah, Shami, Siraj and Ashwin should be your four bowlers. Let us tell you that India has toured South Africa 7 times in the last 29 years and has not won the series even once.

On the other hand, if we talk about the old and well-known style of Indian Test captain Virat Kohli, then he goes down with a combination of 6-5 consecutively. He often likes to play 6 batsmen and 5 bowlers. In such a situation, this advice of Wasim Jaffer can prove to be necessary for Team India.

India’s bad record in South Africa

Posted by Wasim Jaffer on Koo (Source- Koo App @WasimJaffer14)

The Indian team won its first Test match in South Africa in the 2006–07 tour under the captaincy of Rahul Dravid. In the first test match of the series played in Johannesburg, India defeated the hosts by 123 runs. However, India later lost the series 2-1.

Significantly, the Indian team has reached South Africa tour. The team will have to live in a tight biobubble amid Omicron’s threat. Johannesburg will start the Test series from 26 December. After the Test series, a three-match ODI series will also be played between the two teams on this tour.