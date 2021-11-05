IND vs SCO, Live Match Streaming, Scorecard ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Where and how to watch live streaming of this match?

When and where will this match be played?

IND vs SCO Match Date, Time- T20 World Cup 2021: You can watch the live telecast of this match on various channels of Star Sports Network. You can watch the live streaming of this match on Hotstar. You can also stay connected with Jansatta.com for live updates.

India vs Scotland T20 WC 2021 Live Streaming Details: The 37th match of the T20 World Cup 2021 will be played between India and Scotland. For the first time, both the teams will face each other in a T20 International match.

The Indian team, having won 1 match out of 3, is at the fourth place in the points table of Group 2. On the other hand, Scotland are out of the race for the semi-finals after losing all their three matches.

If India has to reach the semi-finals then today and against Namibia it will have to win by a good margin. Also, New Zealand will also have to lose a match.

T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka’s victory out of the race became an obstacle in the way of South Africa, 2-time champion West Indies also out; View points table here

India will also reach this position when India’s net run rate is better than the other team that has won three matches. Pakistan has already confirmed its place for the semi-finals from this group.

When and where will this match be played?

This match between India and Scotland will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The toss of this match will be held at 7 pm Indian time. At the same time, the live action of the match will start from 7.30 pm.

Where and how to watch live streaming of this match?

You can watch this match between India and Scotland on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD and DD Sports.

Apart from this, you can watch the live streaming of this match on Hotstar. You can also stay connected with Jansatta.com for live updates.