IND vs SCO Team, T20 World Cup 2021- India’s Playing 11 Against Scotland

IND vs SCO Dream11 Today’s match India vs Scotland, Playing 11: Team India has 2 points in 3 matches. He is currently at number four in the points table of Group 2 in Super-12.

In this match both the teams can go with these players. Here is the playing XI of both the teams

IND vs SCO Dream11 Prediction Playing XI: Teams of India and Scotland will face in the 37th match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The match is to be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Scotland are out of the race for the semi-finals of the tournament.

Team India has 2 points in 3 matches. He is currently at number four in the points table of Group 2 in Super-12. If he wants to stay in the semi-final race, then he will have to win this match by any means, that too by a big margin.

After suffering two consecutive defeats, India finally bounced back against Afghanistan on Wednesday to secure their first win of the tournament. However, he will need to rely on New Zealand’s defeat at the hands of Afghanistan or Namibia to reach the semi-finals.

Scotland have lost all their 3 games so far. He is at the last position in the Group 2 points table. They were on the verge of defeating New Zealand in their previous match, but were defeated by 16 runs in the end.

NSnight: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (capt), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Callum McLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Alasdair Evans, Safyan Sharif, Brad Wheels.

IND vs SCO Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2021: Watch live streaming of India vs Scotland match here

Users making Dream11 can rely on these players.

Dream 11 Playing XI No. 1: Wicketkeeper- Matthew Cross, Rishabh Pant. Batsmen- Lokesh Rahul (Captain), Rohit Sharma, George Munsay. All-rounders- Michael Leask, Ravindra Jadeja, Chris Greaves. Bowlers- Jasprit Bumrah (Vice-captain), Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin.

Dream11 Playing XI No.2: Wicketkeeper – Matthew Cross. Batsmen- Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma (Captain), Virat Kohli, Kyle Coetzer. All-rounders – Michael Leask (Vice-captain), Chris Greaves. Bowlers- Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur.