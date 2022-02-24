ind vs sl 1st t20 2022 playing 11 prediction rohit sharma sanju samson lucknow Dream 11 Prediction

Sports

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20 Playing 11 Prediction: Venkatesh Iyer took 2 for 23 in 2.1 overs after he left the field in the match between Deepak Chahar against West Indies. The team management can try him again with the ball against Sri Lanka.

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20 Playing 11 Prediction: The first T20 of the 3-match series between India and Sri Lanka is to be played on 24 February 2022 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. So far 22 T20 matches have been played between India and Sri Lanka.

Out of these, India has won 14 matches, while in 7 it has to face defeat. One match is inconclusive. If we talk about the home ground, then India has played 10 matches against Sri Lanka. Out of these, he has won 8, while in 2 he had to face defeat.

Suryakumar Yadav has already been ruled out of the T20I series due to a thumb injury and Deepak Chahar with a hamstring injury. KL Rahul is also injured. He will also not play in the T20 series. Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant have been given a break by the BCCI. Now India has a 16-man team.

In such a situation, players like Ishan Kishan, Rituraj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson will definitely get more chances. Team India had landed against West Indies in their last T20 match with four bowlers. He had the option of Venkatesh Iyer as the fifth bowler.

Venkatesh Iyer bowled 2.1 overs after he left the field in the match between Deepak Chahar. In that he took 2 wickets for 23 runs. Looking at his past performance, the team management may try him again with the ball against Sri Lanka.

The availability of Ravindra Jadeja will add depth to the batting line-up along with bolstering the spin department. Ruturaj Gaikwad opened the innings with Ishan Kishan in the last game.

For this reason Shreyas Iyer batted at number 3 and Rohit batted at number 4. In such a situation, captain Rohit Sharma can follow the same sequence against Sri Lanka or can start the innings with Ruturaj himself by sending Ishan Kishan down.

Both teams can take to the field with these players. Here is the playing XI (probable) of both the teams:

Bharat: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rohit Sharma (c), Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nisanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kamil Mishara (wk), Dinesh Chandimal, Charit Aslanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayavikrama, Dushmantha Chamira, Lahiru Kumara.


