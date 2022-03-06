IND vs SL 1st Test Live Score 1st Test Match 3rd day in PCA Stadium Mohali Updates in Hindi

Sports

1 day ago
Live Score india vs sri lanka 1st test live: On the second day, India declared the innings at 574 runs for 8 wickets. Ravindra Jadeja was unbeaten on 175 when Rohit Sharma declared the innings. He had an unbeaten century partnership with Rishabh Pant for the sixth wicket, Ravichandran Ashwin for the seventh wicket and Mohammed Shami for the 9th wicket.

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test 3rd Day Live Score: The first test match of the 2-match series between India and Sri Lanka is being played in Mohali. Today i.e. 6th March 2022 is the third day of the match. At the end of the second day’s play, Sri Lanka scored 108 for 4 in 43 overs in the first innings. Pathum Nisanka was unbeaten on 26 and Charath Aslanka scored one run.

Ravichandran Ashwin has taken 2 wickets for India, while Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah have got one success each. India declared the first innings at a score of 574 runs for 8 wickets. Accordingly, Sri Lanka are still 466 runs behind. He still needs to score 267 runs to save the follow-on.

Let us tell you that after the Indian innings was declared on the second day, Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid started trending. Social media users started making memes with an 18-year-old photo of Sachin Tendulkar with Ravindra Jadeja. However, later Jadeja himself told that he had sent the message to Rohit to declare the innings. You can read the full news below

Sri Lanka in India, 2 Test Series, 2022Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali 06 March 2022

India 574/8 dec (129.2)

vs

Sri Lanka 108/4 (43.0)

BowlersORWKT

Ravichandran Ashwin *13212

Ravindra Jadeja9301

BatsmanRB

Pathum Nissanka26 75

Charith Asalanka *1 12

Stumps (Day 2 – 1st Test) Sri Lanka trail by 466 runs

Live Updates

IND vs SL 1ST TEST MATCH: Ravindra Jadeja broke the record on the second day of the first test match.

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja created history on the second day of the first test match against Sri Lanka. Jadeja came out to bat at number 7 in the match against Sri Lanka. Showing a brilliant game, he scored an unbeaten 175 off 228 balls. This is the highest score by any Indian player in a Test match while batting at 7th or below. Earlier in 1986, Kapil Dev had scored 163 runs against Sri Lanka at Kanpur ground. Ravindra Jadeja shared 104 for the sixth wicket with Rishabh Pant (96), 130 for the seventh wicket with Ravichandran Ashwin (61) and an unbeaten 101 for the 9th wicket with Mohammed Shami.

