IND vs SL 2nd 3rd T20I India add 5 net bowlers to T20I squad shikhar dhawan available to lead india see revised squad – IND vs SL: Team India includes 5 net bowlers for 2nd and 3rd T20Is; Situation clear on Shikhar Dhawan too, support staff will not come on the field

After the corona virus infiltrated the Indian camp, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has included Ishan Porel, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Sai Kishore, Simarjit Singh in the team ahead of the second T20 in Sri Lanka. All these players have gone to Sri Lanka as net bowlers with the main team.

Nine Indian players have been considered unavailable for the second T20I. This forced the BCCI to add net bowlers to the main team. There were doubts about the availability of skipper Shikhar Dhawan, but he has been cleared to play the match. He will lead the Indian team at the R Premadasa Stadium. However, the support staff is unlikely to accompany the team on the field.

Net bowlers Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore and Simarjit Singh will now be part of the Indian team for the remaining two T20 Internationals. The players who were ruled out of the T20 series are Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Prithvi Shaw, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Krishnappa Gautam.

Earlier, the players who came in close contact with Krunal Pandya were tested for COVID-19. All the reports came negative. Later the entire Indian team was also subjected to rapid antigen test. The reports of all those players also came negative. This paved the way for the resumption of the T20 International series.

Sanju Samson can take the responsibility of wicketkeeping if Ishan Kishan is out of the series. Devdutt Padikkal may get a chance to make his India debut in place of Prithvi Shaw. Rituraj Gaikwad and Nitish Rana should also find a place in the playing 11. Barring Nitish Rana, Shikhar Dhawan and Sanju Samson, he is the only batsman to have international cricket experience.

India’s revised squad for 2nd and 3rd T20Is: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Rituraj Gaikwad, Nitish Rana, Sanju Samson (WK), Rahul Chahar, Krishnappa Gautam, Kunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-Captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakaria , Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjit Singh.





