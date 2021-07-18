IND vs SL – How To Watch Free Live Streaming On Smartphone – IND vs SL: How can smartphone users watch India-Sri Lanka live match for free? Know here how

We will tell you how you can watch the first match of the ODI series between Sri Lanka and India on your smartphone for free.

The first match of the ODI series between India and Sri Lanka will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo today. Team India is being captained by Shikhar Dhawan. This match between both the teams is going to be interesting. In such a situation, cricket fans are waiting for this match. Rahul Dravid has been appointed as the coach of Team India. We will tell you how you can watch the first match of the ODI series between Sri Lanka and India on your smartphone for free. If you want to watch this match on TV, then you can watch Sony Sports channel on Sony Sports Ten or Sony Sports Network.

Jio users see like this for free

If you are a jio user then you can watch this India-Sri Lanka ODI match on your mobile for free. For this you have to download Jio tv app from play store. After downloading this app, open it and select Sony Ten 3 channel in it. After that login it with your Jio number. In the search bar, type Sony ten and click on Search. All the channels of Sony Ten Sports will come in front of you. After this, you can choose your language and select it and watch the match for free.

Watch Free on SonyLiv App

Sony Liv has all the rights to telecast the Sri Lanka vs India match. In such a situation, you can also watch the match through its app. You have to download this app from playstore. After downloading this app, you create your account in it. You can use your Facebook or Google account to create an account. After this you have to subscribe to the premium pack. Apart from this, you can also login with any number in which you have got free subscription with recharge. Telecom companies offer free subscription of such apps with multiple recharges. In this way, you can also enjoy the match through this app for free.