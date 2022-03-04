IND vs SL: India score 14th Time 350 PLUS Runs ON 1st day Of Test, Rishabh Pant 5th time nervous nineties, know more records

Nervous Nineties In Test Cricket: Australia’s Steve Waugh and Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid jointly hold the record for the most number of victims of Nervous Nineties in Test cricket.

Team India scored 357 runs for 6 wickets in 85 overs on the first day of the first test against Sri Lanka. This is the 14th time that India have scored more than 350 runs on the first day of a Test match. The special thing is that Team India has done such a feat against Sri Lanka for the sixth time. Rishabh Pant was the highest scorer on the first day. He got out after scoring 96 runs. Rishabh Pant was the victim of nervous nineties for the 5th time in Test cricket.

If we talk about wicketkeepers, then MS Dhoni has also been a victim of nervous nineties so many times. Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni are the wicket-keepers who have suffered the most number of nervous nineties in Test cricket. South Africa’s Quinton de Kock, Australia’s Rodney William Marsh and England’s Allan Philip Eric Nott are at number two.

All three were the victims of nervous nineties 4-4 times in Test cricket. However, now this figure is not going to increase, as De Kock has retired from Test cricket. Rodney Marsh died on 4 March 2022. At the same time, Eric Nott, born on 9 April 1946, retired from Test cricket in 1981 itself.

Rishabh Pant has jointly topped the list of most nervous nineties in the first 50 innings of a Test. He is accompanied by former West Indies cricket team opener Gordon Greenidge, Clem Hill of Australia, Alvin Kalicharan of West Indies. All of them were victims of nervous nineties 5-5 times within their 50 Test innings.

So far 489 batsmen have been victims of nervous nineties in Test cricket. Australia’s Steve Waugh and Australia’s Steve Waugh jointly hold the record for the most number of victims of nervous nineties. Sachin Tendulkar And the name is Rahul Dravid. These three veteran cricketers were victims of nervous nineties 10-10 times during their careers.

India has scored more than 350 for the fourth time on the first day in the last 4 Test matches against Sri Lanka at home. Team India had earlier scored 385/6 in Ahmedabad on the first day in 2009, 417/2 in Kanpur on the first day in 2009, 17/3 in Kolkata on the first day in 2017, 371/4 on the first day in Delhi in 2017. Now he scored 357/6 on the first day in Mohali.

This is Rishabh Pant’s highest score against Sri Lanka at home. His highest score at home is 101 runs, which he scored against England in 2021. His highest score at home against West Indies is 92 runs.

Virat Kohli On 4 March 2022, he became the 71st cricketer in the world to play 100 Test matches. He got out after scoring 45 runs in the first test. He failed to score a century in 71 consecutive international innings.