IND vs SL: Ravindra Jadeja sent message to Rohit Sharma declared the innings; Aakash Chopra Said He is above Ben Stokes – IND vs SL: Ravindra Jadeja sends a message to Rohit Sharma and gets himself declared; Indian legend said

Aakash Chopra On Ravindra Jadeja: Former Indian Test team opener Aakash Chopra called Ravindra Jadeja the best all-rounder of the current times. According to him, Ben Stokes is also behind Jaddu.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma declared the innings when Ravindra Jadeja was on 175 on the second day of the first Test against Sri Lanka and seemed to be easily heading towards a double century. After this Ravindra Jadeja started trending. Not only this, memes of Sachin Tendulkar with Jadeja also went viral on social media. Actually, during the Multan Test in 2004, Sachin Tendulkar was playing for 194 runs and the then captain Rahul Dravid declared the innings.

However, later Ravindra Jadeja himself clarified the position in this matter. The Indian all-rounder said that he himself sent the message to Rohit Sharma to declare the innings as he wanted his team to take advantage of the “variable bounce and turn” of the pitch.

Jadeja said after the end of the second day’s play, ‘I told him that there is a ‘variable bounce’ on the pitch and the balls have started turning. I sent a message that some help could be gained from the pitch. I suggested that we should get him to bat now.

Jadeja Said, ‘He was already tired of fielding for five sessions in two days. So it was not easy for him to play big shots as soon as he came and keep batting for long. So the plan was to declare the innings early and take advantage of the fatigue of the opponent’s batsmen. When I was batting, there were some balls that were turning and staying low. The pitch had its own ‘variation’.

On the other hand, former Indian Test team opener Aakash Chopra said about Ravindra Jadeja that in his eyes he is above even Ben Stokes. Aakash Chopra said, “Jadeja is currently the best all-rounder in the Test format and is well ahead of Ben Stokes. Jadeja is a complete package from both batting and bowling point of view. In this case, only Ben Stokes comes close to him, but his bowling has not been that impressive.

Aakash Chopra said, ‘We say that Jadeja scores runs at home. Ben Stokes has also scored most of his runs like this. He will not be able to score 150-175 runs when he comes to India, he will not be able to contribute like his home.

Sky Said, ‘Jadeja has scored 175, 100 and 90 runs at home. When he goes abroad, this figure is 50-70 runs. He is a bowling all-rounder. Ben Stokes is a batsman all-rounder. So in my opinion Ravindra Jadeja is the best all-rounder in the world at the moment.