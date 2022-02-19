IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma India new Test captain Ajinkya Rahane Cheteshwar Pujara Drop, Ravindra Jadeja Sanju Samson returns

Ajinkya Rahane And Cheteshwar Pujara Drop: BCCI senior selection committee chairman Chetan Sharma told that the information about the exclusion from the team was given to Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara. He was asked to score runs in the Ranji Trophy.

Former Indian Test team vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and top-order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara have been ruled out of the Test series against Sri Lanka. At the same time, Rohit Sharma has also got the command of the Test team. After the Test series against South Africa, Virat Kohli left the command of the Test team. The post of Test captain was vacant since then.

The Senior Selection Committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the squad for Sri Lanka’s tour of India on 19 February 2022. Apart from Pujara and Rahane, Ishant Sharma and Wriddhiman Saha have also been shown the way out of the Test. Chairman of the selection committee Chetan Sharma said that both the batsmen were informed about this decision. He was asked to score runs in the Ranji Trophy.

Along with this, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has also returned to the Indian team. Jadeja was injured in the first Test match played at home against New Zealand. He was out of the team since then. Sanju Samson is back in the T20 team. Washington Sundar and KL Rahul have been ruled out of both the T20 and Test series on grounds of fitness.

Rohit Sharma was appointed as India’s white-ball captain just a few months back. He has also been named as the full-time captain in the red-ball format. The two-match home Test series against Sri Lanka starting March 1 is Rohit Sharma’s first assignment as full-time Test captain.

Rohit Sharma has been an important member of the Test team for the last few years. Rohit Sharma has so far scored 3047 runs in 43 Test matches at an average of 46.87. About 50 per cent of these runs came from the time he opened the innings. Opening the innings, Rohit has scored runs at a better average of 58.48. He has 8 centuries and 14 fifties to his name in Tests.

The All India Senior Selection Committee has selected an 18-member squad for the upcoming T20 International and Test series against Sri Lanka. Team India will play three T20Is in Lucknow and Dharamsala and two Tests in Mohali and Bangalore respectively.

Test Team: Rohit Sharma (capt), Priyank Panchal, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat, Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin (if fit), Kuldeep Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Mohammad Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (Vice Captain).

T20 Team: Rohit Sharma (capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (Vice Captain), Avesh Khan.