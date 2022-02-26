Sports

IND vs SL Ruturaj Gaikwad Ruled Out of Remaining T20 Series Mayank Agarwal Added To Indian Squad

50 seconds ago
Mayank Agarwal Added into Squad For Remaining IND vs SL T20 Series: The Indian opener has been ruled out of both the remaining T20 matches against Sri Lanka due to a wrist injury. In such a situation, Mayank Agarwal has been included in the team. This is the sixth injury case for India in the last one month.

The Indian cricket team has been battling with the problem of injury continuously for the last few days. Even before the current series against Sri Lanka, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Chahar were out due to injuries. Meanwhile, Rituraj Gaikwad has also been ruled out of the remaining matches due to a wrist injury.

Mayank Agarwal has been included in the team as a back up in place of Rituraj Gaikwad. According to this series, this is the sixth injury for India. Earlier Ravindra Jadeja and captain Rohit Sharma himself could not go on South Africa tour due to injury. Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant have been given a bio-bubble break on this series.

On the toss of the first T20 match played in Lucknow, captain Rohit Sharma had said that, unfortunately, Rituraj will not be able to play due to pain in the wrist. After this, the BCCI had informed about his wrist injury while issuing the release. This is the third blow to India from the team selected for the T20 series against Sri Lanka.

A BCCI source told Cricbuzz that Mayank Agarwal has been roped in for the team. Mayank Agarwal was quarantined in Chandigarh with the players of the Indian Test team. In such a situation, he has been sent to Dharamsala under bubble to bubble transfer on short notice. Earlier, no replacements for Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Chahar were announced.

Significantly, the Indian team is leading 1-0 in the series and the last two matches will be played in Dharamsala on Saturday and Sunday. In such a situation, it will be a matter to be seen whether Mayank Agarwal, who has been included in the team, gets a chance in any match. But it has been quite unlucky for Rituraj Gaikwad who was expecting full opportunities in this series.

Rohit Sharma (capt), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain) , Avesh Khan, Mayank Agarwal.


