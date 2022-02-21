IND vs SL Squad Announced By Sri Lanka for T20 Series Including Avishka Fernando Three Major Players Missing

IND vs SL T20 Series, Avishka Fernando And Three Other Players Misses: Sri Lanka has announced its squad for the T20 series against India. Three big players including Avishka Fernando are out of this team. This series will be played from 24 February.

Off-spinner Aasian Daniel is the only new player in Sri Lanka’s 18-man squad announced on Monday for the three-match T20I series against India. Apart from this, three big players including Avishka Fernando, Ramesh Mendis and Bhanuka Rajapakse are out of the team. Apart from this, fast bowler Nuwan Thushara is also injured and he had recently returned home from Australia tour.

All-rounder Dasun Shanaka was named the captain of this team, which is very similar to the team that played a five-match series on Australia tour. According to a Sri Lanka Cricket (SCL) release, batsman Avishka Fernando, pacer Nuwan Thushara and spinner Ramesh Mendis returned home from Australia tour with injuries and are not part of the squad selected for the tour of India.

Middle-order batsman Bhanuka Rajapaksa failed to make it to the team due to fitness issues. However, he has been doing well in recent times. Daniel has been rewarded for his outstanding performance in List A cricket. Daniel’s selection, however, is subject to ministerial approval, according to the release.

The team’s batting will be strengthened by Pathum Nisanka, who was the most successful batsman in Australia. He scored 184 runs on this tour. Shanaka scored 116 runs in five T20 matches in Australia. Dushmantha Chamira, who took seven wickets in Australia, will continue to lead the fast bowling attack. Mahesh Teekshana (five wickets) and Wanindu Hasaranga (five wickets) also made an impact on this tour.

In the recent Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, Royal Challengers Bangalore included Hasaranga in their team with a bid of 10.75 crores, while Teekshana was bought by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 70 lakhs. Sri Lanka will expect both to play a key role in India. The team has got the approval of the country’s Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa, the release said.

This is Sri Lanka’s squad for the series against India

T20 teamDasun Shanaka (Captain), Pathum Nisanka, Kusal Mendis, Charit Aslanka (Vice Captain), Dinesh Chandimal, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kamil Mishara, Janith Lianage, Vanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dusmantha Chamira, Lahiru Kumara, Mahesh Binura Fernana Teekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayavikrama, Asean Daniels.