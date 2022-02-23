Sports

IND vs SL: Team India has 71 percent success rate in T20 against Sri Lanka, Rohit Sharma has hit most sixes

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
IND vs SL: Team India has 71 percent success rate in T20 against Sri Lanka, Rohit Sharma has hit most sixes
Written by admin
IND vs SL: Team India has 71 percent success rate in T20 against Sri Lanka, Rohit Sharma has hit most sixes

IND vs SL: Team India has 71 percent success rate in T20 against Sri Lanka, Rohit Sharma has hit most sixes

IND vs SL: Team India has 71 percent success rate in T20 against Sri Lanka, Rohit Sharma has hit most sixes

Inida vs Sri Lanka T20I Records: Under Rohit’s captaincy, India has played 5 T20 matches against Sri Lanka so far. Of these, India has won 4.

The 3-match T20 series between India and Sri Lanka is to start from February 24, 2022. The first match of the series is to be played at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Talking about the record between India and Sri Lanka, so far 22 matches have been played between the two.

Of these, Team India has won 14. At the same time, he has to face defeat in 7. One match did not result. So far 8 bilateral T20 series have been played between India and Sri Lanka. Here too India has a heavy hand.

Team India has won 6 T20 series against Sri Lanka so far. Sri Lanka have won only one series. A series has been a draw. The last series between India and Sri Lanka was played in July 2021. Sri Lanka won it 2-1. Before this, a series of at least 2 matches between the two took place in December 2009. That series was a one-on-one draw.

196 sixes have been hit so far between India and Sri Lanka. Out of this, 102 sixes have been hit from India and 94 sixes from Sri Lanka. Rohit Sharma and Kusal Perera are jointly on top in terms of hitting most sixes on either side. Rohit and Kusal have hit 14-14 sixes so far.

READ Also  IPL 2022 Virat Kohli Reveals Anushka Sharma special connection with RCB Bengaluru Ahead Of Mega Auction

Shikhar Dhawan is at number two in this case. Dhawan has hit 12 sixes against Sri Lanka so far. Yuvraj Singh is at number three with 11 sixes. KL Rahul and Dasun Shanaka are jointly at number four with 10 sixes each.

Team India has not lost a single T20 International match against Sri Lanka in the bilateral series under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma. Under the captaincy of Rohit, India has played 5 T20 matches against Sri Lanka so far. Out of these 2 matches were of Nidahas Trophy. India lost a match against Sri Lanka in the Nidahas Trophy. Talking about the remaining three matches, India has won all.


#IND #Team #India #percent #success #rate #T20 #Sri #Lanka #Rohit #Sharma #hit #sixes

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka announces retirement from Test cricket 6 years ago this day made his T20 debut goodbye same day

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment