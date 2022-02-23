IND vs SL: Team India has 71 percent success rate in T20 against Sri Lanka, Rohit Sharma has hit most sixes

Inida vs Sri Lanka T20I Records: Under Rohit’s captaincy, India has played 5 T20 matches against Sri Lanka so far. Of these, India has won 4.

The 3-match T20 series between India and Sri Lanka is to start from February 24, 2022. The first match of the series is to be played at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Talking about the record between India and Sri Lanka, so far 22 matches have been played between the two.

Of these, Team India has won 14. At the same time, he has to face defeat in 7. One match did not result. So far 8 bilateral T20 series have been played between India and Sri Lanka. Here too India has a heavy hand.

Team India has won 6 T20 series against Sri Lanka so far. Sri Lanka have won only one series. A series has been a draw. The last series between India and Sri Lanka was played in July 2021. Sri Lanka won it 2-1. Before this, a series of at least 2 matches between the two took place in December 2009. That series was a one-on-one draw.

196 sixes have been hit so far between India and Sri Lanka. Out of this, 102 sixes have been hit from India and 94 sixes from Sri Lanka. Rohit Sharma and Kusal Perera are jointly on top in terms of hitting most sixes on either side. Rohit and Kusal have hit 14-14 sixes so far.

Shikhar Dhawan is at number two in this case. Dhawan has hit 12 sixes against Sri Lanka so far. Yuvraj Singh is at number three with 11 sixes. KL Rahul and Dasun Shanaka are jointly at number four with 10 sixes each.

Team India has not lost a single T20 International match against Sri Lanka in the bilateral series under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma. Under the captaincy of Rohit, India has played 5 T20 matches against Sri Lanka so far. Out of these 2 matches were of Nidahas Trophy. India lost a match against Sri Lanka in the Nidahas Trophy. Talking about the remaining three matches, India has won all.