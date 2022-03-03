IND vs SL Virat Kohli 100th Test: Virat Kohli Said Never Thought I Would Play 100 Tests, Kohli Became Emotional While Talking About The 100th Match; Watch Video – Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli

Sports

Virat Kohli 100th Test: Virat Kohli will become India’s 12th and overall 70th cricketer to play 100 Test matches on 4 March 2022.

Former Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli got emotional while talking about his 100th Test match on BCCI TV. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has released this one minute 29 second video message of Virat Kohli on its Twitter handle. According to Virat Kohli, he was not sure that he would be able to play 100 Test matches in his career.

Kohli said in the video, ‘To be honest, I never thought in my life that I would be able to play 100 Tests. It has been a very long journey. Virat said, ‘I consider myself fortunate that I have got the opportunity to play these 100 Tests. Played a lot of international cricket during this journey. God’s grace has been great. I have worked really hard on my fitness. This is a big moment for me, my family and my coach, who are very happy to have reached this milestone. I have learned from him in my career.

Virat said, ‘I used to play short innings earlier. The idea of ​​playing big innings came in 7th and 8th standard. Then I hit some big double centuries in junior cricket. Scored a lot of runs. I used to persuade then that I should play long innings. Let me play by staying at the crease.

Virat Kohli Said further, ‘I started enjoying my batting. I always try to make my team win. These are the things that teach you a lot. This is your real test too. Experience matters a lot in the test. This is the real cricket for me.

Please tell that Team India has to play two test matches against Sri Lanka. series Have to play The series will begin with the Test to be held in Mohali from March 4. The Mohali match will be the 100th Test of Virat Kohli’s career.

Kohli will become India’s 12th and overall 70 cricketer to play 100 Test matches on 4 March 2022. After Mohali, Team India has to play the second Test against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru from March 12. Bangalore Test will be played with pink-ball i.e. that match will be Day-Night Test.


