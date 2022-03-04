Sports

IND vs SL: Virat Kohli Hanuma Vihari Dhananjaya de Silva played 100th match, this test is also historic for Sri Lanka

IND vs SL: Virat Kohli Hanuma Vihari Dhananjaya de Silva played 100th match, this test is also historic for Sri Lanka
IND vs SL: Virat Kohli Hanuma Vihari Dhananjaya de Silva played 100th match, this test is also historic for Sri Lanka

IND vs SL: Virat Kohli Hanuma Vihari Dhananjaya de Silva played 100th match, this test is also historic for Sri Lanka

IND vs SL: Virat Kohli Hanuma Vihari Dhananjaya de Silva played 100th match, this test is also historic for Sri Lanka

TEAM INDIA IN TEST CRICKET: This is the 561st test match of the Indian cricket team. He has won 166 out of 560 Tests before this match, while he has to face defeat in 173. One match ended in a tie, while 220 Test matches ended in a draw.

INDIA vs SRI LANKA 1ST TEST MATCH: The first match of the India vs Sri Lanka Test series is not only historic for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, but also very special for Hanuma Vihari and Sri Lankan all-rounder Dhananjay de Silva. Not only this, it is also a historic Test match for the Sri Lankan cricket team. This is Virat Kohli’s hundredth test match. Rohit Sharma took charge of the Indian Test team for the first time. This match is special for Hanuma Vihari and Dhananjay de Silva because it is their overall 100th first class match.

Let us tell you that a match between two teams of 11-11 players lasting 3 or more days is a first-class match. Teams should be allowed to play two innings each in matches. However, in practice the team may play only one innings or none at all.

before this match Hanuma Both Vihari and Dhananjay de Silva had 99-99 first class matches to their names. Now that number has gone up to 100. This Test was memorable for Hanuma Vihari. He was dismissed after scoring a half-century (58 runs). He also shared a 90-run partnership for the third wicket with Virat Kohli.

At the same time, talking about Dhananjay de Silva, this Sri Lankan part-time spinner showed Shreyas Iyer the way to the pavilion. He lbw Shreyas Iyer on a personal score of 27 runs.

This match is special for Sri Lanka because it is their 300th Test match. Before this match, Sri Lanka had played 299 Test matches. Of them, 95 were won, while 113 have lost. At the same time, 91 matches have been drawn.

Talking about the Indian cricket team, this is its 561st test match. India has won 166 out of 560 Tests before this match, while it has lost 173. One match ended in a tie, while 220 Test matches ended in a draw.

India and Sri Lanka So far 45 test matches have been played between Of these, India has won 20, while in 7 it has to face defeat. The 17 matches played between the two have been draws.


