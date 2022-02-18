IND vs SL Virat Kohli May Skip SL T20I Series Rohit Sharma Will Be Test Captain Ravindra Jadeja set for India return

Ravindra Jadeja Set For India Return: Ravindra Jadeja is likely to be selected in the 2-Test series against Sri Lanka. He has reached Lucknow after completing his rehabilitation.

India vs Sri Lanka T20 And Test Series: Former India captain Virat Kohli may be rested for the T20I series against Sri Lanka, while veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja may return to international cricket after four months. At the same time, according to Cricbuzz, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made up its mind to hand over the command of the Test team to Rohit Sharma.

Let’s start with Ravindra Jadeja. Jadeja played his last international match (Test match against New Zealand in Kanpur) in November 2021. After this he could not go on the tour of South Africa due to injury. Now he is ready to return to Team India.

Ravindra Jadeja is likely to be picked in the 2-Test series against Sri Lanka. According to Cricbuzz, Jadeja has reached Lucknow after completing his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. Let us tell you, the first T20 match between India and Sri Lanka is to be played on 24 February 2022 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

Jasprit Bumrah also possible to return

Jasprit Bumrah is also expected to return along with Ravindra Jadeja. Jasprit Bumrah also did not play in the ODI and T20 series against West Indies. The BCCI said on 26 January 2022 that Jasprit Bumrah has been rested along with Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja.

Rohit Sharma can become Test captain

The Indian team for the series against Sri Lanka can be announced in a day or two. The captain is also to be selected for the Test team. Virat Kohli left the Test team after the 3-match series against South Africa. Since then this post is vacant. There is every possibility that Rohit Sharma will be given this position, making him the captain of all formats.

Virat Kohli can be given rest

At the same time, Virat Kohli can be rested for the T20 series. He can make a comeback in the Test series. The first match against Sri Lanka in Mohali will be the 100th Test match of Virat Kohli’s career. Virat Kohli scored the last century in a Test match against Bangladesh on 22 November 2019 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Since then he has not been able to score a single century in international matches.