IND vs WI 1st T20 Playing 11 Rishabh Pant Vice Captain Keiron Pollard Can Return As Skipper Ishan Kishan Can Open With Rohit Sharma

IND vs WI 1st T20 Kolkata, Eden Gardens Stadium: All matches of the three-match T20 series between India and West Indies will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The matches will be held on February 16, 18 and 20.

India vs West Indies 1st T20I: The three-match T20 series between India and West Indies will start from Wednesday, 16 February 2022. All three matches of this series will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Earlier, Team India had captured the ODI series 3-0. India will go without KL Rahul, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar in the T20I series.

For the first time, Rishabh Pant will be seen playing a big responsibility for this series. Pant, the captain of IPL team Delhi Capitals, has been made the vice-captain for the T20 series against West Indies. In Rahul’s absence, Pant will be captain Rohit Sharma’s deputy. Apart from this, the big question is, who will be the opening partner of Rohit Sharma?

In the second match of the ODI series, Rishabh Pant started the innings with Rohit. In such a situation, he can also be an option. But there is a high chance that left-handed batsman Ishan Kishan will play this match and will open the innings with Rohit. In the first ODI too, the pair of Ishan-Rohit was seen opening the innings.

Apart from this, if we talk about playing 11, then in the Indian team today it will be a struggle to play one of Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav. All eyes will be on Venkatesh Iyer whether he bowls or not. Rituraj Gaikwad may have to wait longer for his replacement. At the same time, Deepak Hooda may also not be able to make his T20 debut in this match.

Whether Kulcha will be seen together or not will also be a matter to be seen. It will also be interesting to see whether India takes the field today with four fast bowlers and one spinner or three fast bowlers and two spinners. Between Mohammad Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav, one can get a chance.

Talking about West Indies, Kieron Pollard, who was out of the last two ODIs, can return as captain in today’s match. At the same time, Caribbean players like Kyle Meyers, Romario Shepherd and Dominic Drakes can show their talent on this tour for the first time.

Here is the probable playing 11 of both the teams

India– Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (Captain), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer/Surya Kumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj/Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal.

West Indies– Brandon King, Kyle Meyers, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd, Odeon Smith, Akil Hossein, Sheldon Cottrell/Dominic Drakes.