IND vs WI 2nd T20 Playing 11 Prediction Deepak Chahar Venkatesh Iyer Injury is Point of Concern For India Jason Holder can return

India vs West Indies 2nd T20 Playing 11 Prediction: India won the first match and took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. While India’s eyes will be on winning the series in the second match, there is suspense on their playing due to injuries to Deepak Chahar and Venkatesh Iyer.

India vs West Indies 2nd T20: The second match of the T20 series between India and West Indies will be played on 18 February 2022 i.e. Friday. This entire series is taking place at the historic Eden Gardens ground in Kolkata. In the first match, the Indian team defeated the visitors by 6 wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Talking about the last-11 of both the teams in the second match, then Deepak Chahar’s fitness can become a matter of concern for the hosts. In the first match, while stopping a shot from West Indies captain Kieron Pollard, Chahar was hit with a ball on his fingers. He was in pain and the physio had even taken him off the field. Any update on his fitness is yet to come.

If Deepak Chahar is not fully fit, then Avesh Khan can also be expected to get the international cap in the second match. But it remains to be seen whether the captain trusts Avesh or calls back Mohammad Siraj in the team. It is worth noting that in the first T20, Ravi Bishnoi made his international debut and was also made the player of the match after his superb bowling.

Venkatesh Iyer was also injured and he also took the help of physio. However, he came to bat later and remained unbeaten along with Surya Kumar Yadav leading the team to victory. If his injury is also more, then Shardul Thakur may return in the last-11 today.

Apart from this, there does not seem to be any other change in the Indian team. If Chahar and Iyer remain fit, the team can also go with a winning combination without any changes. Ishan Kishan had played slow in the first match but at that time he scored 35 runs according to the situation. In such a situation, even today he can be seen opening with Rohit.

On the other hand, talking about the West Indies, Jason Holder was out after being hit on the chest one evening before the first T20. He was given rest. In such a situation, his return in the second T20 seems possible. Also, it will be interesting to see who gets to play this match between Sheldon Cottrell and Dominic Drakes. Cottrell took a wicket in the first T20.

Here is the probable playing 11 of both the teams

BharatRohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Surya Kumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer/Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar/Mohammed Siraj/Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal.

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Meyers, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Odeon Smith, Romario Shepherd, Akil Hossein, Sheldon Cottrell/Dominic Drakes.


