IND vs WI 3rd T20 Live Streaming Telecast Channel: When, Where and How to Watch India vs West Indies T20 Match in India

India vs West Indies 3rd T20 Telecast: If Team India defeats West Indies in the third T20 match, then it will clean sweep against the Caribbean team for the third time in the T20 series.

IND vs WI 3rd T20 Streaming: The last T20 of the 3-match series between India and West Indies is to be played on 20 February 2022 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. This match will start at 7 pm Indian time. The time of toss is 6.30 pm.

The third match of the T20 series between India and West Indies will be telecast on various channels of Star Sports Network. You can watch the broadcast in Hindi on Star Sports 1. Apart from this, you can watch live streaming on Disney + Hotstar.

Jio customers can watch live streaming of matches in different languages ​​on Jio Cricket channel of Jio TV. For this, they will not need a subscription to Disney + Hotstar. You can also watch this match live on DD Sports. For updates related to the match Jansatta.com You can also stay connected with

IND vs WI T20 Live Score: In the third T20, India did a clean sweep or West Indies saved the shame, know here

Team India is leading 2-0 in this T20 series. In such a situation, his eyes will be on winning the third T20 match and making a clean sweep against the West Indies. Team India before Rohit Sharma Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, the West Indies have been wiped out in the ODI series.

If the Indian team is successful in winning the third T20 match against the West Indies, then it will clean sweep the Caribbean team for the third time in the T20 series. Earlier, six T20 series have been played between India and West Indies. Out of them, India has made a clean sweep in 2.

Not only this, with the defeat of West Indies, the Indian team will also reach at par with Pakistan. India has won its last 8 T20 matches. If they beat West Indies in the last match of this series, it will be their ninth consecutive win. Pakistan had won 9 consecutive T20 matches in 2018. However, Afghanistan (12) holds the record for most consecutive match wins in T20 Internationals.

Team India Management from the last T20 Virat Kohli (Virat Kohli) and Rishabh Pant have been rested. In such a situation, Shreyas Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad can be included in the playing XI.