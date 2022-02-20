IND vs WI 3rd T20 Playing 11 Prediction Dream 11 Team combinations And players to watch out

India vs West Indies 3rd T20 Playing 11 Prediction: It will also be interesting to see whether Rohit Sharma gives a chance to Mohammad Siraj. Avesh Khan, who is looking forward to debut, is also an option.

In this match both teams can go with these players:

India vs West Indies 3rd T20 Playing 11 Prediction: The last T20 of the 3-match series between India and West Indies is to be played on 20 February 2022 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata from 7 PM.

Team India has won the series by winning the first two matches. In such a situation, his efforts will be to clean sweep the series by winning the third T20. Team India had earlier done a clean sweep in the ODI series as well.

Team India can try its bench strength in this match. Actually, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant have been given a break of 10 days. For this reason Shreyas Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad can be part of the playing XI.

Less than eight months are left for the T20 World Cup to be held in Australia. In such a situation, Rohit will try to try new options. It can start with the search for a reserve opener. In the absence of KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan has failed to impress at the top of the order. Ruturaj Gaikwad may get a chance in his place.

After becoming the most expensive player in the mega auction of IPL 2022, Ishan scored 35 runs in 42 balls in the first match of this T20 series. In the second match, he could only score 2 runs in 10 balls. Now it has to be seen whether Rohit gives another chance to his Mumbai Indians teammate.

However, after West Indies, India has to play T20 series against Sri Lanka. In such a situation, it would not be a bad idea to give Ishan a few more chances. Shreyas Iyer can replace Virat Kohli in the middle order. Iyer, the third most expensive player in the IPL auction, is almost certain to be selected in the last T20.

Deepak Hooda impressed in the ODI series against West Indies. Now it has to be seen whether this all-rounder capable of playing big shots is tried in T20 or not. In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, India have so far fielded Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel.

Both Bhuvneshwar and Harshal have given results so far. Especially in the second match, Bhuvneshwar changed the course of the match in the 19th over. Harshal defended 25 runs in the last over. It will also be interesting to see whether Rohit changes the bowling combination and gives Mohammad Siraj a chance.

Avesh Khan, who is looking forward to debut, is also an option. Avesh became the most expensive uncapped (who has not played an international match) player in the history of the IPL auction. He was bought by Lucknow Supergiants for Rs 10 crore.

On the other hand, West Indies, who thrashed England 3-2 at home, are looking for their first win on the ongoing tour of India. The Kieron Pollard-led side has failed to impress in the first match.

However, on 18 February 2022, Rovman Powell and Nicholas Pooran scored aggressive half-centuries to give hope of achieving the target of 187 runs. Wicket-keeper batsman Pooran is in excellent form. He has scored two consecutive half-centuries. Off-spin all-rounder Roston Chase has also impressed.

Bharat: Rohit Sharma (capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar/Shardul Thakur, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal/Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi.

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Meyers, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Odeon Smith, Roston Chase, Akil Hossain, Romario Shepherd, Sheldon Cottrell.