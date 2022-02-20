IND vs WI 3rd T20 Rohit Sharma Lead Indian Team Whitewashed West Indies in T20 Series by 3-0

India vs West Indies (IND vs WI): India has also made a clean sweep of the visiting West Indies 3-0 in the T20 series. In the last match, India won by 17 runs. The Caribbean team could not win a single match on this tour. Earlier, the Indian team had also won all three ODIs.

India vs West Indies: In the T20 series also, India defeated West Indies 3-0, the visiting team could not win a single match on the whole tour.

INDIA vs WEST INDIES 3RD T20I: The last T20 of the 3-match series between India and West Indies was played today i.e. on 20 February 2022 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. India won the match by 17 runs and cleaned the visiting team 3-0 in the T20I series after the ODI. With this, the Indian team also reached the top in the T20 rankings.

Playing first after losing the toss in this match, India scored 184 for 5 thanks to Suryakumar Yadav’s 65 off 31 balls and Venkatesh Iyer’s 35 off 19 balls. In reply, the visiting team could only score 167 runs for 9 wickets after playing full 20 overs. Venkatesh Iyer, while bowling well after batting, took two wickets in his name.

Harshal Patel was the best bowler and he took 3 wickets for 22 runs in 4 overs. Apart from this, the injured Deepak Chahar, who went out of the field in the second over, gave two initial blows to the West Indies. Shardul Thakur, playing as an extra fast bowler in today’s match, also took two wickets and ended the match by bowling the last over.

The West Indies team led by Kieron Pollard could not win a single match on this tour. They also lost the ODI series 0-3 before the T20I series. At the same time, this was India’s 25th T20 match under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, out of which India got the 21st victory.

West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2022 Eden Gardens, Kolkata 20 February 2022 India 184/5 (20.0) vs West Indies 167/9 (20.0) Match Ended (Day – 3rd T20I) India beat West Indies by 17 runs

