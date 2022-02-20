Sports

IND vs WI 3rd T20 Rohit Sharma Lead Indian Team Whitewashed West Indies in T20 Series by 3-0

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
IND vs WI 3rd T20 Rohit Sharma Lead Indian Team Whitewashed West Indies in T20 Series by 3-0
Written by admin
IND vs WI 3rd T20 Rohit Sharma Lead Indian Team Whitewashed West Indies in T20 Series by 3-0

IND vs WI 3rd T20 Rohit Sharma Lead Indian Team Whitewashed West Indies in T20 Series by 3-0

India vs West Indies (IND vs WI): India has also made a clean sweep of the visiting West Indies 3-0 in the T20 series. In the last match, India won by 17 runs. The Caribbean team could not win a single match on this tour. Earlier, the Indian team had also won all three ODIs.

Contents hide
1 India vs West Indies (IND vs WI): India has also made a clean sweep of the visiting West Indies 3-0 in the T20 series. In the last match, India won by 17 runs. The Caribbean team could not win a single match on this tour. Earlier, the Indian team had also won all three ODIs.
2 West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2022Eden Gardens, Kolkata 20 February 2022
2.1 India 184/5 (20.0)
2.2 West Indies 167/9 (20.0)
2.3 Match Ended (Day – 3rd T20I) India beat West Indies by 17 runs
3 India vs West Indies: In the T20 series also, India defeated West Indies 3-0, the visiting team could not win a single match on the whole tour.

INDIA vs WEST INDIES 3RD T20I: The last T20 of the 3-match series between India and West Indies was played today i.e. on 20 February 2022 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. India won the match by 17 runs and cleaned the visiting team 3-0 in the T20I series after the ODI. With this, the Indian team also reached the top in the T20 rankings.

READ Also  Lampard points to Chelsea pressure after £200m spending spree

Playing first after losing the toss in this match, India scored 184 for 5 thanks to Suryakumar Yadav’s 65 off 31 balls and Venkatesh Iyer’s 35 off 19 balls. In reply, the visiting team could only score 167 runs for 9 wickets after playing full 20 overs. Venkatesh Iyer, while bowling well after batting, took two wickets in his name.

Harshal Patel was the best bowler and he took 3 wickets for 22 runs in 4 overs. Apart from this, the injured Deepak Chahar, who went out of the field in the second over, gave two initial blows to the West Indies. Shardul Thakur, playing as an extra fast bowler in today’s match, also took two wickets and ended the match by bowling the last over.

Koo App
Up above ball goes so high We’ve found a diamond in the SKY! PS: Phenomenal batting by Venkatesh Iyer too ?? #INDvWI

View attached media content

— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) 20 Feb 2022

dolon

The West Indies team led by Kieron Pollard could not win a single match on this tour. They also lost the ODI series 0-3 before the T20I series. At the same time, this was India’s 25th T20 match under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, out of which India got the 21st victory.

West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2022Eden Gardens, Kolkata 20 February 2022

India 184/5 (20.0)

vs

West Indies 167/9 (20.0)

Match Ended (Day – 3rd T20I) India beat West Indies by 17 runs

Live Updates

India vs West Indies: In the T20 series also, India defeated West Indies 3-0, the visiting team could not win a single match on the whole tour.

READ Also  crown-jewel-2021-brock-lesnar-roman-reigns-to-clash-in-universal-title-match-paul-heyman-can-betray-full-list-of-superstars-taking-part-in-this- event - WWE Crown Jewel 2021: Will Roman Reigns cheat on Paul Heyman in his match against Brock Lesnar? See the complete list of wrestlers participating in this event

The Indian team has now won 9 consecutive T20 matches. By the way, the record of winning most T20 International matches in a row is in the name of Afghanistan. He won 12 consecutive matches in 2018-19. Afghanistan had won 11 consecutive matches in 2016-17. The teams of England and Ireland have also won 8-8 T20 International matches in a row. The Indian team had won 7-7 T20 International matches 4 times in a row so far. This time he has won 9 consecutive T20 International matches. India equaled Pakistan’s record by defeating West Indies in the third T20. Pakistan had won 9 consecutive T20 matches in 2018.


#IND #3rd #T20 #Rohit #Sharma #Lead #Indian #Team #Whitewashed #West #Indies #T20 #Series

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Adios Sanchez: Levy must make Spurs swoop for £18m-rated monster with "huge potential" - opinion

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment