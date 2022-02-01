IND vs WI No Fans Will Be Allowed To Enter Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad During ODI Series

IND vs WI ODI Series Narendra Modi Stadium: Spectators will not get entry for the ODI series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. At the same time, the Mamata Banerjee government has allowed 75% spectators for the T20 series in Kolkata.

The Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) has announced on Tuesday that the three-match ODI series between India and West Indies to be played from February 6 to 11 will be played in an empty stadium without spectators due to the Kovid-19 epidemic. These three matches will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Earlier, the Mamata Banerjee government of West Bengal had allowed 75 percent of the audience for the T20 series. After the ODI, both the teams have to play a three-match T20 International series in Kolkata. These matches will be played on February 16, 18 and 20 respectively.

GCA tweeted, “We are all set to host the ODI series on West Indies’ tour of India. The 1st ODI on 6th February will be a very special and historic match as India will play their 1000th match in this format. Indian team will be the first cricket team in the world to achieve this feat.

The board said in another tweet, “In view of the current situation, all matches will be played in empty stadium without spectators.” Significantly, the BJP government led by Vijay Rupani is in power in Gujarat. At the same time, for the T20 series, the Bengal government had already given permission to 75 percent of the audience.

We are all set to host West Indies Tour of India ODI Series 2022. 1st ODI on 6th of Feb will be a very special and historic match as India will be playing it’s 1000th ODI. Indian team will be the first cricket team in the world to achieve this feat.@BCCI#INDvsWI #teamindia pic.twitter.com/OUD7nipQZr — Gujarat Cricket Association (Official) (@GCAMotera) February 1, 2022

Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President Avishek Dalmiya thanked CM Mamta Banerjee for this. “We are pleased to announce the resumption of sporting activities as well as allow the return of 75 per cent of the spectators’ capacity to the stadium by Hon’ble CM Mamata Banerjee, Chief Secretary and West Bengal,” the CAB President said in a statement. Grateful to the government.

It is worth noting that the capacity of the Eden Gardens stadium is more than 70 thousand, according to this, about 50 thousand spectators will be able to reach the stadium to watch the T20 series. On the other hand, if we talk about Narendra Modi Stadium, the capacity here is about 1 lakh 10 thousand and it is in the world’s largest cricket stadium. So millions of viewers may have to be disappointed.