Sports

IND vs WI Ravi Bishnoi Sixth Indian To Win Player of the Match on Debut IPL Auction Most Expensive Ishan Kishan Makes Unwanted Record

9 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
IND vs WI Ravi Bishnoi Sixth Indian To Win Player of the Match on Debut IPL Auction Most Expensive Ishan Kishan Makes Unwanted Record
Written by admin
IND vs WI Ravi Bishnoi Sixth Indian To Win Player of the Match on Debut IPL Auction Most Expensive Ishan Kishan Makes Unwanted Record

IND vs WI Ravi Bishnoi Sixth Indian To Win Player of the Match on Debut IPL Auction Most Expensive Ishan Kishan Makes Unwanted Record

IND vs WI Ravi Bishnoi Sixth Indian To Win Player of the Match on Debut IPL Auction Most Expensive Ishan Kishan Makes Unwanted Record

Ravi Bishnoi POTM In Debut, Ishan Kishan Unwanted Record: Debutant Ravi Bishnoi became the player of the match in the first T20 against West Indies. At the same time, a shameful record was registered in the name of Ishan Kishan, the most expensive player of the IPL auction.

Contents hide
1 Ravi Bishnoi POTM In Debut, Ishan Kishan Unwanted Record: Debutant Ravi Bishnoi became the player of the match in the first T20 against West Indies. At the same time, a shameful record was registered in the name of Ishan Kishan, the most expensive player of the IPL auction.
2 Indian who became the player of the match in the first match
3 Embarrassing record for the most expensive player of IPL

India beat West Indies by 6 wickets in the first match of the three-match T20I series to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Ravi Bishnoi, playing the first international match for India in this match, bowled brilliantly, taking two wickets for 17 runs in 4 overs and also won the player of the match award in the debut itself.

Ravi Bishnoi became the sixth Indian to win the award in a debut match. Talking about them recently, Harshal Patel and Ishan Kishan had also done the same. Let’s see who are the other players who did it.

Indian who became the player of the match in the first match

  • Mohit Sharma vs Zimbabwe, 2013 (ODI)
  • Prithvi Shaw vs West Indies, 2018 (Test)
  • Navdeep Saini vs West Indies, 2019 (T20)
  • Ishan Kishan vs England, 2021 (T20)
  • Harshal Patel v New Zealand, 2021 (T20)
  • Ravi Bishnoi vs West Indies, 2022 (T20)
READ Also  Bhavinaben Patel Paralympics: Bhavnaben Patel made history, made it to the finals of the 4th Tokyo Paralympics in table tennis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated her: Bhavana Patel made history, PM Modi gave this special 'guru mantra' for the final

Embarrassing record for the most expensive player of IPL

At the same time, a shameful record has been registered in the name of Ishan Kishan, who sold the most expensive (for 15.25 crores) in IPL 2022 Mega Auction. Kishan scored 35 runs in 42 balls at a strike rate of 83.33 in the first T20I against West Indies. This is the first time since 2006 that a batsman has played more than 40 deliveries in a T20 International match and has the lowest strike rate.

In this case, Kishan of Mumbai Indians has broken a 16-year-old unwanted record. Before him in 2006, Dinesh Mongia scored 38 runs in 45 balls at a strike rate of 84.44 against South Africa in the T20 match played in Johannesburg. At number three in this list is Gautam Gambhir, who scored 56 off 60 balls against Australia in Melbourne in 2012 at a strike rate of 93.33.

India comfortably won the first T20 match against West Indies. The second match of the three-match series will also be played on February 18 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. And the last match will be on February 20. Earlier in the ODI series, India had a 3-0 clean sweep of the visitors.


#IND #Ravi #Bishnoi #Sixth #Indian #Win #Player #Match #Debut #IPL #Auction #Expensive #Ishan #Kishan #Unwanted #Record

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Messi? I crossed my fingers that he would stay at Barca – Roberto

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment