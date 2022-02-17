IND vs WI Ravi Bishnoi Sixth Indian To Win Player of the Match on Debut IPL Auction Most Expensive Ishan Kishan Makes Unwanted Record

Indian who became the player of the match in the first match

India beat West Indies by 6 wickets in the first match of the three-match T20I series to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Ravi Bishnoi, playing the first international match for India in this match, bowled brilliantly, taking two wickets for 17 runs in 4 overs and also won the player of the match award in the debut itself.

Ravi Bishnoi became the sixth Indian to win the award in a debut match. Talking about them recently, Harshal Patel and Ishan Kishan had also done the same. Let’s see who are the other players who did it.

Mohit Sharma vs Zimbabwe, 2013 (ODI)

Prithvi Shaw vs West Indies, 2018 (Test)

Navdeep Saini vs West Indies, 2019 (T20)

Ishan Kishan vs England, 2021 (T20)

Harshal Patel v New Zealand, 2021 (T20)

Ravi Bishnoi vs West Indies, 2022 (T20)

Embarrassing record for the most expensive player of IPL

At the same time, a shameful record has been registered in the name of Ishan Kishan, who sold the most expensive (for 15.25 crores) in IPL 2022 Mega Auction. Kishan scored 35 runs in 42 balls at a strike rate of 83.33 in the first T20I against West Indies. This is the first time since 2006 that a batsman has played more than 40 deliveries in a T20 International match and has the lowest strike rate.

In this case, Kishan of Mumbai Indians has broken a 16-year-old unwanted record. Before him in 2006, Dinesh Mongia scored 38 runs in 45 balls at a strike rate of 84.44 against South Africa in the T20 match played in Johannesburg. At number three in this list is Gautam Gambhir, who scored 56 off 60 balls against Australia in Melbourne in 2012 at a strike rate of 93.33.

India comfortably won the first T20 match against West Indies. The second match of the three-match series will also be played on February 18 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. And the last match will be on February 20. Earlier in the ODI series, India had a 3-0 clean sweep of the visitors.