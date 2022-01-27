IND vs WI Rohit Sharma will lead in ODI-T20 series Kuldeep Yadav returns Ravi Bishnoi 1st time in Team India

Indian ODI And T20I Team Aganist West Indies Series: Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have been rested. Ravindra Jadeja, who is in the final stages of recovery from a knee injury, will also not be available for the ODI and T20I series.

India vs West Indies ODI And T20I Series: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the teams for the ODI and T20 International series against the West Indies from 6 February 2022 at around 11 pm on 26 January. Since Rohit Sharma has passed the fitness test, he will take charge of the team. KL Rahul will be the vice-captain. However, he will be available from the second ODI.

At the same time, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have been rested from the series. Ravindra Jadeja is going through his last phase of recovery after a knee injury. In such a situation, he will also not be available for ODI and T20 International matches. Axar Patel will be available for the T20 International series. Kuldeep Yadav is back. Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav hasn’t played any competitive cricket for the past six months.

The special thing is that after the ODI World Cup in the year 2019, in July 2021, the Kulcha pair (Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal) were seen together on the field in the ODI matches. Kuldeep and Chahal then played two ODIs in Sri Lanka under the leadership of Shikhar Dhawan. Now under the leadership of Rohit, the Kulcha pair can again be seen spreading their flames in the field.

On the batting front, Deepak Hooda of Rajasthan has received the first ODI call-up. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has only got a place in the T20 team. Washington Sundar has made his place as the fingerspinner of the first choice after recovering from Kovid-19. Avesh Khan, who had a stellar IPL season in 2021, is included in both the teams.

Spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who is included in the new IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giant, has become a part of the Indian team for the first time. He has taken 24 wickets in 23 matches in IPL with an average of 25.25 and an economy rate of 6.96.

Hardik Pandya, who last played for India in the T20 World Cup, is understood to be not yet fully fit to play the role as a seam-bowling all-rounder. IPL 2022 will be used to see if his body can handle those workloads again.

Indian squad for ODI series against West Indies is as follows

ODI Team: Rohit Sharma (capt), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Rituraj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar , Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammad Siraj, Famous Krishna, Avesh Khan.

Indian squad for T20 series against West Indies is as follows

T20 Team: Rohit Sharma (capt), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar , Mohammad Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel.

This is the complete schedule of the home series against West Indies

India has to play 3 ODIs and 3 T20 Internationals against West Indies in this home series. One-day matches are to be played on February 6, 9 and 11. All three matches are to be held in Ahmedabad. This will be followed by the T20 series from February 16. The three T20s will be played in Kolkata on February 16, 18 and 20 respectively.