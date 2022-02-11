IND vs WI Shreyas Iyer tenth fifty plus score in first 24 innings Virat Kohli Makes Unwanted Record

Shreyas Iyer 9th ODI Fifty, Virat Kohli Makes Unwanted Record: Shreyas Iyer scored his 9th fifty in the last ODI. In the 24th ODI innings, he equaled Virat Kohli by scoring more than 50 runs for the 10th time. At the same time, Kohli made an unwanted record in his name.

Shreyas Iyer played a brilliant innings of 80 runs in the last match of the three-match ODI series between India and West Indies. Due to this important innings of his, the Indian team’s score reached beyond 260. This is Iyer’s 26th ODI, in whose 24th innings he scored 50 or more in the 10th innings. Virat Kohli did the same 10 times after the first 24 innings.

At the same time, Virat Kohli, who is called the run machine, returned to the pavilion without opening an account in this match. In all three matches of this ODI series, runs have not come off his bat. This is the first time since the series against Bangladesh in June 2015 that Kohli has not scored a score of 50 or more in a series even once.

Kohli also left Sehwag behind

Virat Kohli has scored just 26 runs in three matches of this ODI series at an average of 8.67. He scored 8 runs in the first ODI and 18 in the second ODI. As soon as he was dismissed for zero in the last ODI, he has made another unwanted record in his name. In this record, he has left behind former explosive batsman Virender Sehwag.

He has become the second player to be dismissed for zero most times among Indian batsmen batting from No. 1 to 7. This was the 32nd duck in Kohli’s international career. Virender Sehwag was out for a duck 31 times. Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar is on top in this matter.

Iyer studded 9th ODI fifty

Shreyas Iyer played a brilliant innings of 80 runs in this match. He handled the Indian team losing 3 wickets for 42 runs and helped the team to reach the score of 260. He also shared a 110-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Rishabh Pant (56). In today’s match, Iyer returned to the team in place of Deepak Hooda after being infected with Corona before the ODI series.