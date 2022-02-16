IND vs WI T20I Head To Head Records Indian Team Is Unbeaten Since 11 Years in Eden Gardens Kolkata

IND vs WI T20I Kolkata Eden Gardens, Head To Head Records: There are a total of 17 T20 matches between India and West Indies, out of which two have also been played at Eden Gardens. Here both the times Team India has defeated the Caribbean team. India is also ahead in the overall head to head T20 record.

All matches of the three-match T20I series between India and West Indies will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on February 16, 18 and 20. Here the success rate of Team India is 75 percent. Apart from this, the Indian team has not lost a single T20 series against West Indies for the last five years. The Men in Blue also holds the upper hand in the head to head record.

There have been 6 T20 series between India and West Indies, out of which the Indian team has won four times. The last time a three-match T20I series was played between the two teams in 2019, in which India won 2-1. West Indies won the home series in 2017 and the series played in America in 2016.

India invincible at Eden Gardens for 11 years

Team India’s only T20 defeat at Eden Gardens was against England in 2011. India has won 3 out of 4 T20 International matches at this ground. The special thing is that India has faced West Indies twice out of four in T20 at this ground and the Indian team has won on both the occasions. In a match, India has also defeated New Zealand here.

Team India ahead in head to head record

Now talking about the head to head T20 record between India and West Indies overall, then the Indian team has an upper hand in this too. So far, there have been a total of 17 T20 matches between the two teams, out of which India has won 10 and West Indies have won 6 times. While one match between the two teams has also been fruitless.

Significantly, West Indies lost the three-match ODI series against India 3-0 on the current tour. Now the eyes of both the teams will be on the T20 series. Where India would like to maintain their good performance, the visiting team will look to make a comeback. Skipper Kieron Pollard, who was out of the last two ODIs, is also set to make a comeback in the T20I series.

The records are definitely in India’s favor but the team has to keep its performance 100 percent. The Indian team, which returned after losing badly to South Africa, is in high spirits after the return of Rohit Sharma. At the same time, the two-time World T20 champion team is expected to perform even better. The Caribbean can become a threat to the Indian team defeating New Zealand in the home series. Batsmen will have to learn from the mistakes of the ODI series and move on in T20.