IND vs WI T20I: Rohit Sharma scored 40 runs in 19 balls Created history Ravi Bishnoi also wonders in debut match

INDIA vs WEST INDIES 1ST T20I: In the first T20 match played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, West Indies scored 157 for 7 in 20 overs. Team India won the match by scoring 162 runs for 4 wickets in 18.5 overs.

INDIA vs WEST INDIES 1ST T20I: In the first T20 match against West Indies, the Indian captain was dismissed for 40 runs in 19 balls. He hit 4 fours and 3 sixes during his innings. With this, he became the highest run-scorer against West Indies in T20 Internationals.

Rohit Sharma has now scored 559 runs against West Indies in T20 International format. After Rohit, Virat Kohli is the number one. Virat Kohli has scored 518 runs at an average of 57.55 in 13 matches against West Indies in T20 International format. However, Virat Kohli holds the record for scoring the most runs against West Indies in One Day Internationals. At the same time, Sunil Gavaskar is at number one in this list in Test cricket.

Rohit Sharma scored runs at a strike rate of more than 200 in the first T20. This is the fourth time he has scored 30 or more runs at a strike rate of over 200 for India in the T20 International format. He has jointly reached the second number in this matter.

KL Rahul is at number three. At the same time, former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is at number one. He scored 30 or more runs at a strike rate of over 200 for India 6 times during his career.

Ravi Bishnoi made his international debut with the T20 match against West Indies. Along with this, he also made his debut memorable. Ravi Bishnoi took 2 wickets for 17 runs in 4 overs. With this he joined an elite list of Indian bowlers.

Ravi Bishnoi joined the list of those taking 2 or more wickets in a debut match in T20 Internationals. Not only this, this is also the third best figure for an Indian spinner in a debut match in T20 Internationals.

Talking about the first ODI match played between India and West Indies, Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bowl. West Indies scored 157 for 7 in 20 overs. Chasing the target, Team India scored 162 runs for 4 wickets in 18.5 overs and won the match.