Sports

IND vs WI T20I: Rohit Sharma scored 40 runs in 19 balls Created history Ravi Bishnoi also wonders in debut match

20 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
IND vs WI T20I: Rohit Sharma scored 40 runs in 19 balls Created history Ravi Bishnoi also wonders in debut match
Written by admin
IND vs WI T20I: Rohit Sharma scored 40 runs in 19 balls Created history Ravi Bishnoi also wonders in debut match

IND vs WI T20I: Rohit Sharma scored 40 runs in 19 balls Created history Ravi Bishnoi also wonders in debut match

IND vs WI T20I: Rohit Sharma scored 40 runs in 19 balls Created history Ravi Bishnoi also wonders in debut match

INDIA vs WEST INDIES 1ST T20I: In the first T20 match played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, West Indies scored 157 for 7 in 20 overs. Team India won the match by scoring 162 runs for 4 wickets in 18.5 overs.

INDIA vs WEST INDIES 1ST T20I: In the first T20 match against West Indies, the Indian captain was dismissed for 40 runs in 19 balls. He hit 4 fours and 3 sixes during his innings. With this, he became the highest run-scorer against West Indies in T20 Internationals.

Rohit Sharma has now scored 559 runs against West Indies in T20 International format. After Rohit, Virat Kohli is the number one. Virat Kohli has scored 518 runs at an average of 57.55 in 13 matches against West Indies in T20 International format. However, Virat Kohli holds the record for scoring the most runs against West Indies in One Day Internationals. At the same time, Sunil Gavaskar is at number one in this list in Test cricket.

Rohit Sharma scored runs at a strike rate of more than 200 in the first T20. This is the fourth time he has scored 30 or more runs at a strike rate of over 200 for India in the T20 International format. He has jointly reached the second number in this matter.

KL Rahul is at number three. At the same time, former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is at number one. He scored 30 or more runs at a strike rate of over 200 for India 6 times during his career.

READ Also  Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma: Virat Kohli, Mohammad Siraj reached Dubai before the second step, Anushka Sharma says we are here! Captain Kohli arrives in Dubai with his wife for IPL, Anushka says- We are here ...

Ravi Bishnoi made his international debut with the T20 match against West Indies. Along with this, he also made his debut memorable. Ravi Bishnoi took 2 wickets for 17 runs in 4 overs. With this he joined an elite list of Indian bowlers.

Ravi Bishnoi joined the list of those taking 2 or more wickets in a debut match in T20 Internationals. Not only this, this is also the third best figure for an Indian spinner in a debut match in T20 Internationals.

Talking about the first ODI match played between India and West Indies, Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bowl. West Indies scored 157 for 7 in 20 overs. Chasing the target, Team India scored 162 runs for 4 wickets in 18.5 overs and won the match.


#IND #T20I #Rohit #Sharma #scored #runs #balls #Created #history #Ravi #Bishnoi #wonders #debut #match

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  kabaddi player-arrested-in-case-of-arms-and-ammunition-smuggling-also-taliban-bareheaded-women-volleyball-player-in-afghanistan head of

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment