IND vs WI T20I Series: KL Rahul and Axar Patel Ruled out, T20I Series Started In Kolkata From 16th February 2022

India vs West Indies T20I Series: India has suffered a major setback ahead of the 3-match T20I series against West Indies. Vice-captain KL Rahul has been ruled out of the entire series. Not only this, another important all-rounder of the team Axar Patel will also not be able to be a part of the series.

This information has been given in a statement issued by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). KL Rahul also missed the third ODI against West Indies due to injury. Due to personal reasons, he could not take part in the first ODI as well.

KL Rahul was injured while fielding in the second ODI of the 3-match series played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 9 February 2022.