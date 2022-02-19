Sports

IND vs WI T20I Virat Kohli equals Rohit Sharma, but miss to create history Unwanted record in name of West Indies

India vs West Indies 3RD T20I: The third T20 match of the series between India and West Indies is to be played on 20 February 2022 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

India vs West Indies T20I: India took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the 3-match series against West Indies by winning the second T20I on the night of 18 February 2022. In the second T20, India beat West Indies by 8 runs. Virat Kohli scored a brilliant half-century in the second T20 match. He equaled Rohit Sharma in terms of scoring the most fifties in T20 Internationals.

Virat Kohli, however, missed out on creating history by a margin of just 4 runs. At the same time, on behalf of the West Indies cricket team, its star batsmen Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell created history, but the team led by Kieron Pollard got an unwanted record.

Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell shared a 100-run partnership in the match. Pooran-Powell became the first Caribbean pair to score a century for the third wicket against India in T20 Internationals. West Indies lost the second T20 when only 3 wickets had fallen for them.

This is the second time in T20 Internationals that no team has been able to successfully chase down a target despite the fall of 3 or fewer wickets. Earlier in 2012 this happened against Bangladesh. Incidentally then the opposition team was West Indies. West Indies then scored 197 for 4 in 20 overs. Chasing the target, Bangladesh team could only score 179 runs in 20 overs.

Virat Kohli scored 52 runs in the second T20 against West Indies. He is at number two in the list of highest run-scorers in T20 Internationals. Had he scored 4 more runs in the second T20, he would have reached the top. The list is currently topped by Martin Guptill of New Zealand.

Martin Guptill has 3299 runs in 112 matches at an average of 32.66. Virat Kohli has 3296 runs in 97 matches at an average of 51.50. Rohit Sharma is at number three. He has so far scored 3256 runs in 121 matches at an average of 33.22.

Kohli now has 30 half-centuries in T20 Internationals. Rohit Sharma also has 30 fifties. In this case both are jointly on top. Babar Azam is the captain of Pakistan cricket team at number two. Babar Azam has 26 fifties.

Australian openers David Warner and Martin Guptill are joint third with 22-22 half-centuries. Let us tell you that the third T20 match of the series between India and West Indies is to be played on Sunday i.e. 20 February 2022 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.


