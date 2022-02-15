IND vs WI T20I Washington Sundar Ruled out, Another blow For Team India before series After KL Rahul Axar Patel

WASHINGTON SUNDAR RULED OUT: Washington’s left leg was strained. Sundar scored runs at an average of 28.50 in the ODI series against West Indies and also took 4 wickets.

KL Rahul and Axar Patel were out due to these reasons

WASHINGTON SUNDAR RULED OUT: Washington’s left leg was strained. Sundar scored runs at an average of 28.50 in the ODI series against West Indies and also took 4 wickets.

IND vs WI T20I: A three match T20 series is to be played between India and West Indies from 16 February 2022. Before the start of the series, India suffered another setback. Off-spinner Washington Sundar was ruled out of the entire series on Monday, February 14, 2022, due to a hamstring strain. Before Washington, KL Rahul and Axar Patel have also been ruled out of this T20 series.

Washington suffered a muscle strain on his left leg while fielding during the third ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The All India Senior Selection Committee has included Kuldeep Yadav in the team as his replacement.

Washington recently made a successful comeback from injury during the three-match ODI series against the West Indies. He wanted to continue his good run in the T20I series starting in Kolkata from Wednesday.

Washington Sundar scored 57 runs in two innings of 3 matches at an average of 28.50 and strike rate of 76.00 in the ODI series against West Indies. At the same time, in bowling, he took 4 wickets giving 108 runs in 3 matches. He was ranked 6th among the highest wicket takers in the ODI series and 8th in the list of highest run scorers.

“Washington suffered a strain on his left leg while fielding during the third ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday,” a statement issued by Jay Shah, Secretary, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said. . He has been ruled out of the three-match T20 International series to be held in Kolkata from February 16.

“The All India Selection Committee has included Kuldeep Yadav in the team as a replacement for Washington,” he said. Washington was out for a long time due to a hand injury during the England tour. He returned to competitive cricket with the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Washington Beautiful He was selected for the ODI series against South Africa, but did not play in the series due to being found COVID-19 positive. Washington will now undergo rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy along with Axar and Lokesh Rahul.

KL Rahul and Axar Patel were out due to these reasons

KL Rahul On 9 February 2022, he was injured while fielding in the second ODI of the 3-match series played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. KL Rahul had a strain in his left hamstring (in the upper back).

Axar Patel has recently resumed the last phase of his rehabilitation after recovering from Kovid-19. He will now go to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for further management of his injury.