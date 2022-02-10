IND vs WI Team India Chance To Clean Sweep After 5 Years Rohit Sharma will Also Be Eyeing 6th Consecutive Victory

IND vs WI 3RD ODI: Opener Shikhar Dhawan has returned to Team India. The winning team composition can be changed after he returns to the team.

The last ODI of the 3-match series between India and West Indies is to be played on 11 February 2022 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad from 1:30 PM IST. Team India has already won the series by winning both the ODIs. In such a situation, now he has a chance to clean sweep against West Indies. At the same time, Rohit Sharma’s eyes will also be on his sixth consecutive win against West Indies as captain.

If Team India also wins the third ODI, then it will clean sweep against any team after 5 years in One Day International cricket. Earlier, he won the home series against Sri Lanka 5-0 in August 2017. Although Team India had won 2-0 in the three-match ODI series against West Indies in August 2019 too, but then the third match was inconclusive due to rain.

At the same time, if we talk about Rohit Sharma, he has so far taken over the command of Team India in 5 matches against West Indies in One Day Internationals. In this he has won all. In such a situation, if he leads Team India to victory in the third match of the series as well, then it will be his sixth consecutive win against West Indies as captain.

Talking about other topics related to the third ODI, opener Shikhar Dhawan has returned to the team. 4 players including him were found to be Corona positive before the start of the series. Now after the return of Dhawan, the winning team combination can be changed. In his absence, Ishan Kishane opened the innings in the first match and Rishabh Pant in the second.

After the second match, Rohit Sharma had said that Shikhar Dhawan would play the last match. He had said, ‘Shikhar will play the next match. It’s not always about the outcome. He needs to spend time on the field. This means that vice-captain KL Rahul will again bat with Virat Kohli in the middle order.

Rohit Sharma didn’t run in the last match (2nd ODI) but he and Shikhar Dhawan can bust any bowling attack if they are in touch. Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar Yadav will enter the middle order. Suryakumar Yadav has secured his place after scoring 64 runs in the last match.

All-rounder Deepak Hooda will have to make room for Shikhar Dhawan. It remains to be seen whether Shreyas Iyer is available for selection or not. Indian bowlers performed brilliantly in the first two matches to restrict West Indies to 176 and 193 runs. Now the team management can give a chance to new players by making some changes.

Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav is eager to return from injury. He or leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi can be dropped. If that happens, Yuzvendra Chahal or Washington Sundar could be out. Indore fast bowler Avesh Khan is also waiting to get a chance.

Fast bowler Pranamik Krishna took 4 wickets in the 2nd ODI. Shardul Thakur also bowled well. So there is little hope of getting them out. Mohammad Siraj will have to stay out if Avesh plays.

West Indies on the other hand will play to save the reputation. In the last 17 matches, she has not been able to play the full 50 overs 11 times. Captain Kieron Pollard and all-rounder Jason Holder will have to play responsibly. Good performances will also be expected from Shai Hope, Brandon King and Nicholas Pooran. The fast bowlers did well in the second match, but the spinners will play an important role.

The two teams are as follows:

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), KL Rahul (vice captain), Mayank Agarwal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammad Siraj, Famous Krishna and Avesh Khan.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (Captain), Fabian Allen, Nkrumah Bonner, Darren Bravo, Shamrah Brooks, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akil Hossain, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Romario Shepard, Odeon Smith, Hayden Walsh Jr.