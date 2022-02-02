IND vs WI: Team India Will 1st Country To Play 1000 ODI In Narendra Modi Stadium Won More Than Half Matches Against 16 Teams

IND vs WI: India has played ODI matches against 19 teams so far. Team India has won less than 50 percent of the matches against Australia, South Africa and Pakistan.

The series of 3 ODIs and 3 T20 International matches between India and West Indies is to be held from 6 February 2022. All three ODIs are to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The first ODI is on 6 February. The first ODI is very special for the Indian team. They will become the first team in the world to play 1000 One Day International matches as soon as they land at the Narendra Modi Stadium on 6 February 2022.

Team India has played 999 ODI matches so far. Out of this, it has won 518, while 431 matches have been lost. 9 matches have been tied and 41 matches have not been able to result. The Australian team is at number two in the list of playing the most ODIs.

Australia has played 958 ODI matches so far. Of these, it has won 581, while it has lost 334. Pakistan is at number three. He has played 936 ODI matches so far. Out of this, he has won 490 matches, while he has lost 417 matches.

So far 28 teams of the world have played One Day International matches. It also includes teams from Asia XI, Africa XI, World XI. East Africa has played the least 3 ODI matches. He was defeated in all three.

India has played ODI matches against 19 teams so far. This includes Bermuda, East Africa, Hong Kong, Ireland, Namibia, Netherlands, Scotland, UAE, Kenya, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, England, New Zealand, West Indies, Pakistan, South Africa and Australia.

Team India has not lost a single match against Afghanistan, Bermuda, East Africa, Hong Kong, Ireland, Namibia, Netherlands, Scotland and UAE so far. However, they have lost two out of 11 ODIs against Kenya.

Barring Australia, South Africa and Pakistan, they have won more than 50 per cent of the matches against the other 16 teams. The Indian team has won the most ODI matches against Sri Lanka. So far 162 ODIs have been played between India and Sri Lanka.

Out of these, the Indian team has won 93 matches. At the same time, he has to face defeat in 57 matches. One match ended in a tie, while 11 matches did not result in a tie. Next is West Indies. So far 133 One Day International matches have been played between India and West Indies.

Of these, India has won 64 matches. West Indies team has been successful in winning 63 ODIs. Two matches have been ties, while 4 matches have not resulted in a result. India played its last ODI match against West Indies in the year 2019.