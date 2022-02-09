IND vs WI: Team India Won 11th Consecutive ODI Series Against West Indies Equals Pakistan Prasidh Krishna Also Made Record

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Records: In the second ODI against West Indies, apart from Krishna, Shardul Thakur took two, while Mohammad Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar and Deepak Hooda took one wicket each.

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Records: India beat West Indies by 44 runs on the night of 9 February 2022. With this, he took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the 3-match ODI series. Click here to read the full match report. With the series win, he equaled a special record of the Pakistan cricket team.

At the same time, famous Krishna, who was the hero of the second ODI match played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, also touched the record. The famous Krishna of tall stature took 4 wickets for 12 runs while throwing 3 maidens in 9 overs. This is his best bowling score.

This was the sixth One Day International match of the famous Krishna. He took 4 wickets in a match for the second time in ODIs. He reached number three in the list of Indian fast bowlers who took 4 or more wickets for the lowest run in One Day International.

Stuart Binny tops this list. He took 6 wickets for 4 runs in the match against Bangladesh in Mirpur in 2014. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is at number two. Bhuvneshwar took 4 for 8 against Sri Lanka at Port of Spain in 2013. The now famous Krishna made this record in his name.

India has won this 11th consecutive bilateral One Day International series against West Indies. It has jointly topped with Pakistan in terms of most consecutive bilateral ODI series wins against any single team.

Pakistan won 11 consecutive bilateral ODI series against Zimbabwe from 1996 to 2021. India also holds the record for most consecutive ODI series wins against West Indies.

India, Pakistan and South Africa are jointly at number two in this list. South Africa won 9 consecutive ODI series against Zimbabwe from 1995 to 2018, Pakistan 9 against West Indies from 1999 to 2017 and India won 9 consecutive One Day International series against Sri Lanka from 2007 to 2021.