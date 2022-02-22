Sports

IND W vs NZ W Richa Ghosh Hits Fastest Women ODI Fifty For India Breaking 14 Years Old Record of Rumeli Dhar

Richa Ghosh Fastest Fifty in Women ODIs By Indian Batter: Indian woman wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh has made a record fifty off 26 balls. She has become the batsman to score the fastest fifty in women’s ODIs for India. He has broken the record of 14 years old Rumeli Dhar.

The Indian women’s team also suffered a 63-run defeat on Tuesday in the rain-hit fourth ODI of the ODI series on New Zealand tour. Team India did lose in this match, but Richa Ghosh broke the 14-year-old record and grabbed everyone’s attention by scoring the fastest half-century in women’s ODIs for India.

Richa Ghosh completed his fifty off 26 balls. He played an innings of 52 runs in 29 balls which included 4 fours and 4 sixes. At the same time, in 2008, Rumeli Dhar had scored fifty in women’s ODI against Sri Lanka in 28 balls. After this, in 2018, Veda Krishnamurthy completed 32 balls against South Africa and Sabineni Meghna completed half-century in 33 balls on this tour.

Let us tell you that this match was started five hours late due to rain. This was the reason that this match became T20 instead of Fifty-Fifty. In this match, the overs were reduced to 20-20 overs for each side. Playing first, hosts New Zealand made a mammoth score of 191 for five in 20 overs with the help of Amelia Kerr’s unbeaten 68 and Suzy Bates’ 41.

In response, the Indian team’s top order faltered in front of a big score and in the end, its entire team was bowled out for 128 runs in 17.5 overs. Star opener Smriti Mandhana, who returned to the team after a long time, could not do much and returned to the pavilion after scoring just 13 runs. Shefali Verma and Yastika Bhatia could not even open their account.

India lost 4 wickets for 19 runs. Wicket-keeper batsman Richa Ghosh then added 77 runs for the fifth wicket with captain Mithali Raj. Richa played the highest innings of 52 runs for India. At the same time, veteran Mithali Raj also scored an important 30 runs in 28 balls but the team still could not win this match.

New Zealand have thus taken a 4-0 lead in the five-match ODI series. The fifth match will be played on Thursday. The Indian team had to face defeat in the only T20 match before the ODI series. Immediately after this series, the Women’s ODI World Cup will be played in New Zealand itself. In such a situation, the Indian team, the runner up of the last World Cup, will have to work hard to return to the path of victory.


