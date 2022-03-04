IND W vs PAK W India never lost to Pakistan in World Cup Head to Head ODI Record is 100 percent

IND W vs PAK W Head to Head: Women teams of India and Pakistan have clashed 10 times in ODIs overall and twice in World Cup. Pakistan has never won. Also, both the times in the World Cup, the Indian team has included the neighbors within 100.

The 12th edition of the Women’s ODI World Cup has started in New Zealand from March 4. In the first match, the hosts suffered a sensational defeat by 3 runs at the hands of West Indies. The name of New Zealand is included in the biggest contender teams of this World Cup. India will play its first match against Pakistan on Sunday, March 6.

The match between India and Pakistan can be seen everywhere. Similar is the case with the Women’s World Cup as well. Talking about the head-to-head record, the Indian team’s upper hand is completely heavy on the neighboring country. Also, Team India is invincible against Pakistan in the World Cup. Let us tell you that recently before the Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, the Indian men’s team was also invincible against Pakistan in the World Cup.

What do the figures say?

Earlier in the World Cup, both the teams have clashed twice and both the times the Women in Blue has won. Also, if we talk about the overall ODI record, then India’s record is absolutely clean against Pakistan. That is, the Indian team has won against Pakistan in all 10 ODIs. Pakistan has not even touched the 100 mark against India both in 2017 and before 2009 World Cup.

India defeated Pakistan by 95 runs in the 2017 World Cup. In this match, Ekta Bisht took the maximum five wickets for 18 runs. Earlier in the 2009 World Cup also, India had registered a spectacular victory by 10 wickets against Pakistan. On both the occasions, the Women in Blue have given a crushing defeat to the neighbors.

full schedule of indian team in world cup

India vs Pakistan – March 6, 6.30 am

New Zealand vs India – March 10, 6.30 am

India vs West Indies – March 12, 6.30 am

India vs England – March 16, 6.30 am

India vs Australia – March 19, 6.30 am

India vs Bangladesh – March 22, 6.30 am

India vs South Africa – March 27, 6.30 am

The match between India and Pakistan will be played on March 6 at the Bay Oval ground in Mount Manganui. This will be the third encounter between the two teams in the World Cup. Before the first league match of this world, both the teams have come after winning their warm-up matches. Pakistan had defeated hosts New Zealand. At the same time, India defeated West Indies and South Africa.