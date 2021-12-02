INDA vs SAA After Sarfaraz Khan Hanuma Vihari bowlers made Team comeback match on exciting turn bowlers will to perform brilliantly

India A’s team scored 276 runs in the first innings. Hanuma Vihari got out after scoring 54 runs. Sarfaraz Khan scored an unbeaten 71. South Africa A had scored 297 runs in the first innings.

India A bowlers led by Ishan Porel once again performed brilliantly. Indian bowlers made a comeback after falling behind in the first innings on the third day of the second unofficial cricket Test in Bloemfontein on Thursday. The match has reached an exciting turn.

Friday i.e. 3rd December is the last day of the match. If the Indian team bundles out South Africa within 200, then its chances of winning will increase. At the end of the third day’s play, South Africa A’s score was 116 for 5 wickets. Tony de Georgi was on nine when the game ended due to rain and bad light, while Georg Linde is yet to open the account.

For India A, Porel took two wickets for 17 runs. Baba Aparajit took one wicket while Saurabh Kumar took one wicket for 34 runs. South Africa A, who took a 21-run lead in the first innings, have an overall lead of 137 runs.

Earlier all-rounder Sarfaraz Khan took India A to a respectable score. Sarfaraz first shared 60 for the sixth wicket with Hanuma Vihari and then 41 runs for the 7th wicket with Saurabh Kumar. Due to this, South Africa A could only take the lead of 21 runs.

In the second innings, Searle Irvi (41) and captain Peter Malan (31) added 69 runs for the first wicket to give South Africa A a quick start. Left-arm spinner Saurabh broke the partnership in the 17th over by getting Irvi caught by Porel.

Irvi faced 54 balls and hit six fours. Captain Malan was run out in the 25th over due to a misunderstanding with Renard Van Tonder (33). After an over, Aparajith sent Zubair Hamza to the pavilion, who could not even open the account.

Porel dismissed Tondar and Synthemba Keshile (00) in successive overs. This reduced South Africa A’s score from 98 for one to 115 for 5. After this the game had to be stopped due to bad light. Then the rain came, due to which the game could not be resumed.

Earlier, India A’s team came out to play 198 runs for 5 wickets in the morning. Hanuma completed his half-century, playing ahead of 45 runs, but was caught by the wicketkeeper Keshile off Jenson’s delivery. He hit eight fours in 164 balls.

Sarfaraz, the second unbeaten batsman on Wednesday, showed aggressive attitude while playing ahead of 30 runs. He found a good partner in Saurabh (23). Sturman broke this partnership by dismissing Saurabh, then bowled Navdeep Saini (01).

Arjan Nagwaswala was run out without opening the account. Sarfaraz meanwhile completed a half-century, but Linde ended the Indian innings with Porel (0) caught by De Georgi. Sarfaraz hit eight fours and two sixes in his 94-ball knock.