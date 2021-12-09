INDA vs SAA Indian Coaches Tested Corona Positive During Third Unofficial Test Match All Players Tested Negative Decided to go Ahead

The report of two Indian coaches has been found to be Corona positive during the third unofficial Test match being played between India-A and South Africa-A. After which all the players and other support staff were also tested.

Once the clouds of crisis have started hovering over the Indian team’s tour of South Africa. Corona has entered the unofficial Test series between India-A and South Africa-A in Bloemfontein. On Wednesday evening, the reports of two coaches of the Indian squad were found to be Corona positive. Soon after which both the coaches have been isolated in the hotel.

This is the last Test of the three-Test series between India-A and South Africa-A. Routine RT-PCR test was done for all the players and support staff on Wednesday morning. In which the report of all the players came negative, after which the team decided to play the match further.

Dr. Shuaib Manjra, Chief Medical Officer of Cricket South Africa (CSA) while talking to the Indian Express said, ‘Reports have been found negative in the re-examination, while the first report was positive. After the positive report, both the coaches were isolated for the next 24 hours.

The unofficial Test series of three matches between India-A and South Africa-A is being played in Bloemfontein. The corona report of two coaches was found positive on the third day of the match, after which both had isolated themselves in the hotel. Let us tell you that Bahule has been appointed as the bowling coach, Saurashtra’s Sitanshu Kotak has been appointed as the batting coach and Assam’s Subhadeep Ghosh has been appointed as the fielding coach.

Bowling coach already had fever

According to the information, during the match itself, bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule had fever, after which he isolated himself in his room for two days. However, after this his report came negative.

Significantly, in view of the increasing cases of the new variant Omicron of Kovid-19 in South Africa, the tour of India’s senior team has also been extended by 9 days. The tour was earlier proposed from December 17 to January 26 in which three Tests, three ODIs and four T20 matches were to be played.

The T20 series has been postponed by changing the revised schedule. Now this tour is limited to Test and ODI series only. Now 3 Tests and 3 ODIs will be played between India and South Africa on this tour. This series will start from 26 December and on 23 January the last match of the series i.e. the third ODI will be played.